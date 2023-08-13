Justyn Ross has had a tough year. He went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and the Clemson star was picked up by the Kanasas City Chiefs. While that might have been a good signal, he unfortunately injured his foot, causing him to miss the entirety of their Super Bowl-winning season.

Therefore, he will be glad to get back on the field and show what he can do. Preseason is just the time for those down in the pecking order to make their case why they are the best people for the job. And Justyn Ross took that opportunity when he lined up against the New Orleans Saints today. He got his first touchdown and had already picked up 29 yards by that time in just two receptions.

Fans were really happy for him too and backed the former Clemson star to have a breakout season this time around. Here are some of the best responses on social media.

Justyn Ross' inspiring backstory

Justyn Ross has struggled a lot to get here and that is why there was all this love for him on social media. In 2020, while playing for Clemson, he was diagnosed with a congenital fusion condition of his neck and spine. He had to undergo surgery and there was a chance he might never play again.

Instead, he returned in 2021 to finish with a team-high 524 yards. He was one of the two recipients of the 2021 ACC's Piccolo Award for his inspiring comeback along with FSU quarterback McKenzie Milton.

Just when things were looking up and he declared for the NFL Draft, he could never get on the NFL field because of a foot injury. He went undrafted because of injury concerns on his neck, as previously mentioned, but he missed his rookie NFL season because of surgery on his foot stemming from an injury he had received earlier playing in college.

Due to all such challenges, we have never got to see the best of him. But he might finally be coming into his own this season.

Justyn Ross: where is he on the depth chart?

Since he did not play last season, he is generally ranked third on the depth chart among slot wide receivers. On the perimeter, after JuJu Smith-Schuster's departure to the New England Patriots, Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are expected to be the top receivers.

In the slot, though, Skyy Moore was top of the depth chart but scored no touchdowns in the regular season. If Justyn Ross does well in preseason, he could take over as number one.