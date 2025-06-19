"Juwan Johnson gone pay for his crimes": NFL fans react to UFL TE Seth Green signing with Saints

The New Orleans Saints have made another addition to their roster this offseason. After a disappointing 5-12 record last season, the team fired Dennis Allen as the head coach and brought in Kellen Moore as his replacement. Moore has been utilizing the offseason to revamp the team.

On Wednesday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the New Orleans Saints have signed tight end Seth Green. Green agreed to a one-year deal with Kellen Moore's team and impressed during his tryouts last week at the team's mandatory minicamp.

"After spending the past two seasons with the UFL Arlington Renegades, tight end Seth Green is signing with the New Orleans SAints, per his agent Warren Verrett III," Schefter tweeted.

NFL fans on social media shared their reactions to Seth Green returning to play in the league in New Orleans.

"Juwan gone pay for his crimes," one fan commented.

"Hopefully he can make the most of this opportunity," another fan stated.

"MINNESOTA LEGEND ROW THE BOAT SKI U MAH GO GOPHERS," this fan wrote.

"That's great the Saints are giving him a chance," another fan stated.

"Bet the ones who overlooked him are squinting now," this fan said.

"Great to see this is a path to the league," one fan commented.

Seth Green began his NFL journey as an UDFA signee with the Texans in 2022. However, he did not make the 53-man roster and was let go. The TE was then picked up by the Dallas Cowboys as a part of their practice squad. He was released in August 2023, after which he joined the Arlington Renegades in the UFL.

During his two-season stint in the UFL, Green tallied a total of 236 yards and two touchdowns receiving. With the Saints, he joins a TE room that boasts Juwan Jackson, Taysom Hill, and Foster Moreau.

Cam Jordan expresses desire to bring back quarterback Jameis Winston to the Saints

Kellen Moore's team suffered a massive blow this offseason. Derek Carr, who has been the QB1 for the past two seasons, announced his retirement in May. This leaves the team with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener on the depth chart, along with 2025 draft pick Tyler Shough.

Veteran DE Cam Jordan, however, has another quarterback in mind to lead the team this upcoming season. On the 'Up & Adams' show, he expressed his desire to get Pro Bowler Jameis Winston.

"Jameis. There's Russell (Wilson) over there. They got Jaxson Dart. My guy, Jameis. Come on down. I'm going all in. Jameis is a veteran quarterback, come on over," Jordan said.

Winston signed with the Giants in March after one year with the Cleveland Browns. He previously played for the Saints from 2020 to 2023.

