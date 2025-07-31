  • home icon
  Juwan Johnson injury: What happened to Saints TE during training camp?

Juwan Johnson injury: What happened to Saints TE during training camp?

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Modified Jul 31, 2025 16:41 GMT
NFL: New Orleans Saints Minicamp - Source: Imagn
Juwan Johnson at the New Orleans Saints Minicamp [Image source: Imagn]

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson left Wednesday's training camp early after suffering a groin injury. It was later found that the TE will be back in a few days as the injury is not severe.

NFL insider Jordon Schultz provided an update about the Saints' star on X (fka Twitter):

"Sources: #Saints TE Juwan Johnson left practice today with a groin injury, but my understanding is it’s not considered serious. He’s expected to miss a few days at most."
Soon after Schultz's report, Juwan Johnson was spotted back on the field. On Day 7 of the training camp, the tight end was participating in the drills with the team, fully padded up.

This could mean that Johnson is healthy enough to hit the gridiron running and score some touchdowns for the Saints right from the get-go of the upcoming NFL season, which is a good sign for the fans.

Juwan Johnson signed a three-year contract extension with Saints this offseason

After going unpicked in the 2020 NFL draft, Juwan Johnson started his pro career by signing as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints. His first contract expired in 2023, and he signed a two-year extension in March of that year.

Johnson had a pretty good season last year. He recorded a career-high of 50 receptions for 548 yards and scored three touchdowns. Impressed by his performance, the Saints offered the TE another contract extension. He signed a three-year deal worth $30.75 million with $21.25 million guaranteed.

Johnson is predicted to be a key part of Kellen Moore’s offense in the upcoming season. It'll be interesting to see if the Saints make a Super Bowl run this season.

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

I love football and WWE!

