Juwan Johnson's wife Chanen adresses viral second pregnancy rumors months after daughter J'adore's birth

Juwan Johnson and his wife Chanen welcomed their first child, a daughter named J'adore Blessing, in July 2023. The New Orleans Saints tight end and his wife document their life on TikTok and other social media platforms.

While no topic is off the table for their videos, Chanen is a little annoyed at a question she has faced a lot recently.

Chanen posted a TikTok video recently which addressed this persistent query. Many of her followers wanted to know if she was pregnant again because they claimed she appeared to be so in a recent video. Juwan Johnson's better half addressed the rumors and revealed that she recently took a pregnancy test.

"I'm not but I did just give birth truly five months ago. Everyone keeps talking about this bump that I had in my last video, I took a pregnancy test and I'm not pregnant, I wish I was though."

Juwan Johnson and his wife were open about their struggles to start a family. In 2022, the couple announced that they had experienced two miscarriages. Just months later, they announced they were expecting a baby the following summer.

Juwan Johnson's wife Chanen reveals worst part of being an NFL wife

Juwan Johnson and his wife Chanen began dating when both were student-athletes at Penn State. She watched him play for the Nittany Lions and then the Oregon Ducks when he transferred at the end of his collegiate career. Now, as an NFL wife, she still has moments where she gets nervous and hates the game.

In a recent TikTok video, Chanen Johnson mentioned a clip of herself where he seems very upset after watching the New Orleans Saints' game against the Atlanta Falcons. Juwan had taken a hard hit and was lying on the ground for a few moments during that game.

“Worst day ever honestly. Sometimes, I hate football. You literally can’t tell, but I’m literally still shaking.

“It has been a wild 30 minutes. I think one of the worst experiences you can have as an NFL wife is literally watching your man slayed down on the field. Oh my gosh, that literally just broke me.”

She went on to say that he was evaluated by the team's medical staff and returned to the game. However, the Chanen was still visibly shaken up about the incident.