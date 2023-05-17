Last Mother's Day was a happy day for women all over the world, but for Chanen Johnson, the wife of New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson, it was a mostly bittersweet experience.

Last year, the Johnsons revealed via Instagram that they had suffered two miscarriages. And on Monday, Chanen posted a TikTok video recalling them and describing how they still loom over her current pregnancy:

"So I'm sure a lot of you know, but we've talked about how Juwan and I had multiple miscarriages, and it was really hard on us. And I feel like we definitely express how hard it was, but we really didn't share, like, how difficult it really was/like how it is still a constant thing we're going through, and it causes me to stress a lot in the current pregnancy that I'm in."

She then acknowledged her husband's role in helping her make sure this pregnancy would go smoothly:

"And he went out of his way, just knowing that I needed a lot of encouragement in this time, especially now that it's, like, the final stretch for me. He reached out to friends and family and just people who we really loved seeing their stories, and made me the sweetest video of just getting so much encouragement."

"And everyone just shared tips and tricks or advice or just telling me I'm gonna be a great mom. Like honestly, just things I needed to hear."

How did Juwan and Chanen Johnson meet, and what has their marriage been like?

Juwan Johnson first met Chanen Raygoza at Penn State, where both were student-athletes (Chanen was a gymnast). They dated for three years and then got married in February 2020.

A month later, the couple launched their TikTok account, which has been a decent success, garnering 2.8 million followers and 187.9 million likes. Initially, however, they were reluctant to do so:

“My kids were always telling us to do TikTok, and I was like, ‘I'm not doing that.’ I didn't really know anything about it. I just thought that it was a bunch of kids doing dances.”

And their first days on the platform were not good:

“We started our account, and it was terrible,” Chanen said. “We didn't know what our niche was yet.”

But despite their success on social media, the two have been unable to create a family, at least until recently.

Where will Juwan Johnson play in 2023, and how much will he earn?

Juwan Johnson broke out in 2022 after moving to tight end

A baby girl is not the only gift Juwan Johnson will have this year. He is also receiving his first major contract.

Two months ago, the New Orleans Saints extended the tight end for two years and $12 million, with $8.5 million guaranteed. He was coming off a breakout season where he had 42 catches for 508 yards and seven touchdowns, all after transitioning from wide receiver.

His wife Chanen also shared her thoughts on the signing via TikTok:

“We’ve been so blessed to be on the same team his whole career so far, and I cannot even begin to explain to you guys how excited I am that we get to be with the Saints for another two more years."

“That’s something that’s always given me a lot of anxiety because I just know that it would be really hard for me to have to go to a whole new team and I’m just so glad we don’t.”

