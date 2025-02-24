“Kadarius Toney all over again” - Ex-Jets Scout makes worrying remark on Shedeur Sanders ahead of Combine

Many fans consider Kadarius Toney a bust with the New York Giants, and a former NFL scout believes one of this year’s top quarterback prospects could be the same.

Daniel Kelly was a former NFL scout with the New York Jets who attended many NFL combines and drafts. He compared Sheduer Sanders’s situation to Toney’s heading into the draft.

"Kadarius Toney all over again," Kelly tweeted on Monday.

Toney went to the Giants in the first round of the 2020 draft at #20, signing a four-year $13.7 million rookie contract. It didn’t work out well for him in New York, as he only had 420 receiving yards with zero touchdowns in over a season in the Meadowlands before he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sanders and Cam Ward are projected to be the top two QBs off the draft board this year, with many expecting the Miami Hurricanes star will be the first pick. Neither will be throwing at this year’s combine which runs from Thursday to Sunday.

According to Kelly, Sanders isn’t one of the two best QBs available in April’s draft.

"I don’t know who needs to hear this but Jalen Milroe is a better NFL prospect than Shedeur Sanders," Kelly tweeted.

Milroe threw for 2,844 yards in 2024 at Alabama with 16 TDs while Sanders recorded 4,134 yards and 37 TDs at Colorado.

Toney had some success in Kansas City winning two Super Bowls. However, the former all-American, who spent 2024 with the Cleveland Browns, was arrested for aggravated assault on Feb. 6

The concerns surrounding Sanders

As with any NFL draft, only a few prospects appear to be slam dunk choices, and that includes the son of Deion Sanders.

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline reported on Monday about some NFL teams' concerns about Shedeur Sanders.

"Teams I’ve spoken with are concerned Sanders showed no real progress in his game last season, unlike Cam Ward, and that he will need a lot of coaching to get rid of some of the poor throwing fundamentals he displayed this past season," Pauline wrote.

However, the numbers do not suggest that. Sanders set a career-high in passing yards in 2024 while also recording career-bests for completion percentage (74.0) and passer rating (168.2), but he also threw more interceptions than in any of his previous years in college (10).

On Monday, NFL.com writer Daniel Jeremiah had Sanders at No. 15 in his draft rankings. He said that Sanders doesn’t have elite size, arm strength or athleticism and relies heavily on timing and anticipation. When he has time and space, Jeremiah believes he is at his best, displaying outstanding touch and accuracy.

The other concerns surround Sanders’ passion for the game, as he has a YouTube channel and also released a song in May titled "Perfect timing."

