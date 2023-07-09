It is fair to say that there is no love lost between Kadarius Toney and the New York Giants. Having moved to the Kansas City Chiefs last season from the team that drafted him in the first round in 2021, he does not seem too intent on keeping his bridges intact with his former team.

He took aim at both the Giants management team as well as their fans in his latest tirade against his former franchise. He said he really doesn't care about what they think, though he did not put it as politely as that.

Warning: below clip contains NSFW language

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

BBQ Chiefs @BBQChiefs Toney has words for Giants fans Toney has words for Giants fans 👀 https://t.co/rUwcNSvhfy

Kadarius Toney contains his tirade against the Giants

This is not the first salvo Kadarius Toney has fired at the New York Giants. A few days ago, he donned the Super Bowl ring he received on winning the Lombardi Trophy with the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did he throw his success in their faces, he wore it on his middle finger for good measure. He said,

"I got the Super Bowl ring coming through this finger right here. For everybody in New York right here. Aye this for everybody in New York right here. It's gonna be right here though."

Kadarius Toney expected to have breakout year

Kadarius Toney moved form the New York Giants after failing to become the first choice wide receiver on the depth chart there and he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. He played an important role in the Super Bowl victory, with a record-breaking punt return in the championship game.

Now, with JuJu Smith-Schuster having moved to the New England Patriots, there is a chance that he can get more regular snaps as a wide receiver. Despite their Super Bowl win last season, the Chiefs would love to have a pacey and elusive wide receiver in the mold of Tyreek Hill.

The Cheetah also began as a return specialist before becoming one of the most feared wide receivers in the league. If Kadarius Toney gets the chance, the Chiefs will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the success the current Miami Dolphins star had with them.

If he does, and there is no reason why he should not, it is not only the New York Giants who should worry about him. The Chiefs were a fearsome passing offense last season and have Andy Reid calling the plays and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce tearing up defenses. Any indication that they could get better is a scary prospect for all other NFL teams.

Poll : 0 votes