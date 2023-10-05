Kadarius Toney injury update: Latest on Chiefs WR for fantasy football Week 5

Kadarius Toney has been on the injury report all year long, leading to constant confusion for fantasy managers. As Week 5 begins, managers are hoping that the receiver will finally escape the injury report. However, will that be the case? Here's the latest information on the wide receiver's health.

Kadarius Toney injury update

Toney practiced at full speed Wednesday, according to the official Chiefs injury report. However, he is still on the report with a toe injury. Injuries have plagued him all season long, and his production has shown it. With a month now in the books, the wide receiver has earned nine catches for 57 yards and no touchdowns.

He has earned more than three catches in a game just once in 2023. The wide receiver's career has been hit hard by injuries and appears to be continuing through Week 5, although he'll likely be out on the field alongside Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

What happened to Kadarius Toney?

The wide receiver started the year dealing with a knee injury. Then, after spending the first two weeks working his way back from that, a toe issue popped up in Week 3. In Week 3, he missed two practices and had a limited one the Friday before the game. Then, in Week 4, he had limited practice all week.

In Week 5, he has logged his first full practice since Week 2. The hope is that the injury-riddled start to the season is now over. However, the first big indication of that will be how his body responded to his first full practice. If he can follow it up with another one or even have a full practice Friday, he could be as close to 100% as he's been all season long.

However, if he has limited practice this week, it might mean that he tweaked the injury and could reset the climb back to 100%. In other words, this week will be big for him.

When will Kadarius Toney return?

The wide receiver's availability for Week 5 is listed as "unspecified." That said, the entire injury report has that marking. Based on his full practice and ability to play in past weeks, the wide receiver appears to be on track to play against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs will need him, as the team has slipped to ninth in points per game in an uncharacteristic fashion and will need all hands on deck to rebound to their typical level of offensive production.