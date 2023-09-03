Kadarius Toney injury update: Will Chiefs WR play in Week 1 vs Lions?

The Kansas City Chiefs got the good news on Sunday that wide receiver Kadarius Toney will be good to go for the season opener on Thursday vs. the Detroit Lions.

Toney had been recovering from a meniscus injury and his status for the season opener had been questionable up until today. Head coach Andy Reid spoke to reporters on Sunday and confirmed that Toney will be active for Thursday's game.

Reid also confirmed that cornerback L'Jarius Snead will also be active. Adam Schefter reported on the update from coach Reid on X, formerly known as Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

On October 27, 2022, Toney was traded from the New York Giants to the Chiefs in exchange for a third and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Toney will be playing in his third season this year.

Kadarius Toney stats

Kadarius Toney during Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Many are expecting a breakout season for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

As a rookie with the New York Giants in 2021, Toney appeared in 10 games, starting in four, and recorded 39 catches for 420 yards.

This past season, as a member of the Giants (two games) and the Chiefs (seven games), Toney recorded 16 receptions for 171 yards, two touchdowns, and ran the ball seven times for 82 yards and a touchdown.

In his two seasons, he's recorded 55 receptions for 591 yards, two touchdowns, and has 88 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts.

While Kadarius Toney will play in Week 1, star defensive lineman Chris Jones' status remains uncertain

Chris Jones during AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

While the Kansas City Chiefs will have key players in Toney and Snead on the field Thursday night vs. the Detroit Lions, they will likely be without star defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Jones has been holding out all off-season in hopes of landing a new long-term deal, but the two sides can't agree on a re-worked deal.

Head coach Andy Reid spoke with reporters on Sunday and gave an update about the situation, stating that he doesn't know when he's coming or not.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how the Jones-Chiefs situation plays out, but it is one to certainly keep an eye out for.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Adam Schefter and H/T Sportskeeda