Kadarius Toney injury: When will Chiefs WR return to play?

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl hero Kadarius Toney was looking forward to hitting the ground running for the start of the preseason after his exploits in the NFL's penultimate game. Unfortunately for Toney, he suffered a partially torn meniscus on the very first day of training camp, which halted any progress he had made.

As the Chiefs now get themselves set for Week 1, it is unknown if Toney will take his place against the Detroit Lions.

Thankfully, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has given an update on his receiver.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

When will Kadarius Toney play?

Coach Reid has said that Toney "could" practice in a week, which doesn't sound promising.

Expand Tweet

While there are still two weeks until the NFL regular season gets underway, if Kadarius Toney can get back on the practice field in a week, as Reid tentatively suggested, then a week of practice could see him used in a limited capacity against the Lions.

Given the time of the year, there is no reason to rush the former Giants receiver back if he isn't completely fit.

Chiefs and Toney aiming for back-to-back Super Bowls

Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs' start to the season is rather tricky. Having Kadarius Toney suit up would be ideal as they face the improving Detroit Lions and then Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first two weeks.

While having a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes offers a lot of confidence, both the Lions and the Jaguars would see Toney's absence as a great chance to stake their claims early on.

However, Kansas City has the weapons to get things done. The question is whether they can remain healthy throughout the season, which is tough. They will hope that Kadarius Toney, who showed his worth in the Super Bowl, can become a key cog in Andy Reid's stunning offensive scheme.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #7) Which wide receiver holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single playoff game? (#6 Ans - Lawrence Taylor) Jerry Rice Terrell Owens Julio Jones Randy Moss 692 votes