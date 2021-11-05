Kadarius Toney receives heavy backlash for his view on Henry Ruggs III car crash

Former Las Vegas Raiders second-year wide receiver Henry Ruggs saw his promising NFL career quickly head south after he got into a car accident while under the influence, which killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog.

The situation quickly led to the Raiders releasing him. The Alabama product is facing felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving. Ruggs reportedly drove at 156 miles per hour.

Kadarius Toney makes poor choice with ill-advised comments about Henry Ruggs incident

The incident led New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney to take to social media to voice support for Ruggs.

Kadarius Toney @0fficialC2N We young…..everybody make mistakes….y’all lookin at the situation like “this or that” kuz it ain’t y’all…having so much too say....he know he messed up don’t drag em for it……that’s goofy to me….just pray for the families involved 🙏🏽💯 We young…..everybody make mistakes….y’all lookin at the situation like “this or that” kuz it ain’t y’all…having so much too say....he know he messed up don’t drag em for it……that’s goofy to me….just pray for the families involved 🙏🏽💯

It didn’t take long for Toney to receive a strong backlash as he endured numerous comments firing back harsh remarks. Former NFL offensive lineman and current ESPN analyst Damien Woody was among those who publicly pushed back at the 22-year-old’s remarks.

Damien Woody @damienwoody Kadarius Toney @0fficialC2N We young…..everybody make mistakes….y'all lookin at the situation like "this or that" kuz it ain't y'all…having so much too say....he know he messed up don't drag em for it……that's goofy to me….just pray for the families involved 🙏🏽💯 Some of y'all youngins don't believe in accountability is the problem! A person was killed b/c of a terrible decision 🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/0fficialc2n/st…

Things didn’t stop there as Toney later responded, doubling down on his stance:

It didn’t take long for the situation to circle back to the Giants as head coach Joe Judge addressed it, stating he’s spoken to Toney about getting on the same page.

“I have spoken to Kadarius, I’ve spoken with the entire team on this issue. The one thing that’s unique about this situation with Henry is the number of relationships he has throughout this league,” Judge said via Elite Sports NY. “Whether you’re from the state of Alabama and you know him from high school and from competing against him, or you were a teammate of his at Alabama — a significant number of those guys are playing in the NFL.

“When I talked to my team about the situation, I’m literally looking at guys’ eyes that it’s not a headline to them. That this is a friend of theirs, this is a teammate of theirs, this is something different.”

Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt Joe Judge on Kadarius Toney: “This guy is a really, really good person. he really is. he’s a good teammate. he’s really coachable. In terms of this guy and his character: I have no questions about his character.” #Giants Joe Judge on Kadarius Toney: “This guy is a really, really good person. he really is. he’s a good teammate. he’s really coachable. In terms of this guy and his character: I have no questions about his character.” #Giants

There is a seriousness to the matter that goes well beyond any football field. Toney’s maturity level is evident through his comments that brush aside Ruggs’ actions. His irresponsible behavior led to another person losing their life, and he’s paying the consequences for his actions.

The real question now will be whether Toney will be disciplined for his ill-advised comments about such a serious and tragic situation involving Ruggs. The Giants could very well chime in on the situation, which would certainly impact Toney.

