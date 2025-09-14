"Kaleb Johnson might never play again": Steelers RB flamed by fans for costly error as Seahawks capitalize to score TD

Pittsburgh rookie running back Kaleb Johnson endured a costly moment on Sunday that shifted momentum and sparked reactions from fans.Seattle took a 17-14 lead in the fourth quarter on Jason Myers’ long field goal when Johnson misplayed the ensuing kickoff. Positioned near his goal line, he allowed the ball to skip off the turf and roll untouched into the end zone.Instead of falling on it, Johnson hesitated, and the Seahawks' George Holani pounced for a touchdown. Seattle's advantage grew to 24-14 with 12:46 left to play.Fans reacted to it on X.&quot;Kaleb Johnson might never play again,&quot; one fan wroteUnderdog NFL @UnderdogNFLLINKKaleb Johnson might never play again&quot;Droppable now,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;He's a dead man walking,&quot; a fan commented.Here are more fan reactions.&quot;Cut his a**,&quot; one fan said.&quot;He didn't touch that ball,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Last day as a steeler thank the lord,&quot; one fan tweeted.The miscue became a defining moment of the game, overshadowing Johnson’s solid returns of 24 and 21 yards.Game highlights show a series of big plays amid Kaleb Johnson's errorSyndication: The Record - Source: ImagnAaron Rodgers connected with Pat Freiermuth for 20 yards and DK Metcalf for nine yards during Pittsburgh's fourth quarter drives. The veteran quarterback also completed a 6-yard pass to Kenneth Gainwell and a 2-yard gain to Jaylen Warren.Seattle's Sam Darnold threw for 13 yards to Cooper Kupp and 20 yards to Kenneth Walker III on key drives. Walker rushed for 3 yards before breaking loose for a 20-yard gain that set up scoring position.Coby Bryant intercepted Rodgers late in the game. The Seahawks went 3-and-out after the turnover but made Pittsburgh burn all three timeouts with 46 seconds remaining.Walker ended the scoring with a 19-yard rushing touchdown in a seven-play, 73-yard drive. The touchdown run put Seattle up 31-17 with 3:41 left in the fourth quarter.Other notable highlights included a 41-yard interception return for Pittsburgh's Nick Herbig in the second quarter. Rodgers also threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Metcalf and converted a two-point attempt to Darnell Washington.Jalen Ramsey intercepted Darnold for two yards in the first quarter, leading to Chris Boswell's 48-yard field goal. Jason Myers missed a 36-yard attempt for Seattle in the second quarter but connected from 54 yards in the fourth.The game featured multiple momentum swings before Kaleb Johnson's muffed kickoff shifted control to Seattle permanently.Both teams are now 1-1 for the season.