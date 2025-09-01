  • home icon
  • "Kaleb Johnson's career is over": NFL fans react as Jaylen Warren signs 2-year contract extension with Steelers

"Kaleb Johnson's career is over": NFL fans react as Jaylen Warren signs 2-year contract extension with Steelers

By Nishant
Published Sep 01, 2025 18:01 GMT
The Pittsburgh Steelers and RB Jaylen Warren have agreed to a two-year extension through the 2027 season. The deal is worth nearly $17.5 million, including $12 million guaranteed and over $7 million in 2025 salary.

On Monday, NFL reporter Ari Meirov shared a tweet with the news from agent David Canter.

The contract extension signals that Warren, formerly Najee Harris’ backup, will now be the Steelers’ top running back after Harris signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in March. This raises questions about Kaleb Johnson's future position on the team. Fans didn't hold back in expressing their opinions.

"And just like that, days before the season starts…Kaleb Johnson’s career is over," a user commented.
"RIP Kaleb Johnson," a user commented.
"good to secure kaleb’s backup for a few years," another user wrote.
"Looks like a split backfield with Kaleb," a comment read.
Most fans are happy about the move.

"So slept on," a fan said about Warren.
"Good move for the Steelers," another fan said.
Warren, an undrafted free agent in 2022, has totalled 1,674 rushing yards (4.8 YPC), six rushing touchdowns and 127 catches for 894 yards, while maintaining nearly 5 yards per carry.

On the other hand, rookie third-rounder and Iowa standout Kaleb Johnson rushed for 1,537 yards and 21 rushing TDs in 2024.

NFL analyst sees rookie Kaleb Johnson as a threat to Jaylen Warren’s starting role

Jaylen Warren finally has the chance to lead the Steelers’ rushing attack after taking over the RB1 spot, but one team insider believes his hold on the job may not last long.

Mark Kaboly, through "93.7 The Fan," said that Warren’s starting window could quickly close if costly mistakes continue.

"I could see (Warren) getting benched, yeah," Kaboly said. "I could see him having a key fumble, coming out, Kaleb Johnson coming in, and Kaleb Johnson making that jump where he's taking over, we're going to go with him until something else happens."
Warren’s preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers did little to silence doubts. He fumbled on just his second touch and then slipped on consecutive plays during Pittsburgh’s opening drive.

Meanwhile, Johnson is seen as a potential long-term starter.

"Jaylen Warren is listed as the starting running back in Pittsburgh, but how long does that last? Johnson, a third-round pick, is the type of downhill power runner the Steelers love. At 224 pounds, he packs a punch with runaway speed to boot," an ESPN draft analyst wrote.

Fans await seeing Johnson in the backfield.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
