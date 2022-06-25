"Roger Goodell is all over the map on what he deems suspension worthy" - NFL fans call our league commissioner over suspension of Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara's brush with the Las Vegas Police Department in January has largely flown under the radar this off-season, thanks to continued drama from Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.

Ironically, it is because of Watson that his case is now front and centre of the NFL headlines. The New Orleans Saints running back is facing felony battery charges, relating to an incident in Sin City prior to last year's Pro Bowl. Kamara and two friends are accused of a savage attack in which the victim was punched unconscious and left with a fractured eye socket.

With the running back due to stand trial in August, rumours started circulating prior to the weekend that Kamara would receive a six-game suspension, based on the league's personal conduct policy.

Though the NFL strives for a level of consistency when it comes to disciplinary matters, many NFL fans believe they have failed miserably, with a process that is about as clear as mud. In light of the recent events involving Kamara, Watson and others, fans took to Twitter to voice their frustrations with Goodell and the league:

One fan wasted no time in referring back to Ray Rice's case, which occurred in 2014, where he was caught on camera knocking out his partner:

Joe Horns Cell Phone  @JoeHornsPhone ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Saints RB Alvin Kamara braces for a suspension of at least six games, eventually, due to a Las Vegas incident occurring on Pro Bowl weekend. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciQG Saints RB Alvin Kamara braces for a suspension of at least six games, eventually, due to a Las Vegas incident occurring on Pro Bowl weekend. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciQG I’m not saying Kamara shouldn’t be suspended but Ray Rice got 2 games for this and Kamaras getting min 6?Goodell is all over the map on what he deems suspension worthy. Brady got 4 games for deflating balls and Ridley got a full season for betting while injured. It’s a clown job. twitter.com/profootballtal… I’m not saying Kamara shouldn’t be suspended but Ray Rice got 2 games for this and Kamaras getting min 6?Goodell is all over the map on what he deems suspension worthy. Brady got 4 games for deflating balls and Ridley got a full season for betting while injured. It’s a clown job. twitter.com/profootballtal… https://t.co/sCOBDS1C0f

Plenty of Saints fans believe their team is often treated unfairly by the NFL, and hence the reason for Kamara's six-game suspension:

IUSETOHAVEFRIENDS @toodumbtoknow @JoeHornsPhone They always penalize the New Orleans Saints harder then anyone else. Sean Peyton got a year, @JoeHornsPhone They always penalize the New Orleans Saints harder then anyone else. Sean Peyton got a year,

Cantrice Montgomery @Cantr8ce @JoeHornsPhone He always gave us harsher penalties than anyone else. I can't stand that commissioner. @JoeHornsPhone He always gave us harsher penalties than anyone else. I can't stand that commissioner.

Though others felt the need to educate Saints fans about some of the details surrounding Kamara's case:

Mike B @MikeBisMe29 @JoeHornsPhone Kamara stomped the guys head when he was on the ground. Could have killed the man. He deserves 6 games. At least. @JoeHornsPhone Kamara stomped the guys head when he was on the ground. Could have killed the man. He deserves 6 games. At least.

The lack of transparancy and consistency was a real issue for many:

Georgette Gammon @georgee68 @JoeHornsPhone Not wrong. There is no rhyme or reason to how they decide this and that is the problem. Make it make sense @nflcommish @JoeHornsPhone Not wrong. There is no rhyme or reason to how they decide this and that is the problem. Make it make sense @nflcommish.

Obviously, it wasn't long before the Deshaun Watson case became a topic of discussion:

Cincy Stripes @StripesCincy If Alvin Kamara is getting 6 games and Calvin Ridley got a year, Deshaun Watson should be suspended at least 2 years If Alvin Kamara is getting 6 games and Calvin Ridley got a year, Deshaun Watson should be suspended at least 2 years

Head Roadie of Zorkville for Angi Taylor Show🤘🏼 @chitownzack If Alvin Kamara is suspended 6 games for beating a dude up, Deshaun Watson should be suspended 4 seasons for victimizing 24 women. If Alvin Kamara is suspended 6 games for beating a dude up, Deshaun Watson should be suspended 4 seasons for victimizing 24 women.

FrogsAreRollin @FrogsAreRollin twitter.com/profootballtal… ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Saints RB Alvin Kamara braces for a suspension of at least six games, eventually, due to a Las Vegas incident occurring on Pro Bowl weekend. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciQG Saints RB Alvin Kamara braces for a suspension of at least six games, eventually, due to a Las Vegas incident occurring on Pro Bowl weekend. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciQG Per NFL ruling, if Kamara gets a 6 game suspension for 1 assault charge then Deshaun Watson will get a 144 game suspension for his 24 assault charges right? #Saints Per NFL ruling, if Kamara gets a 6 game suspension for 1 assault charge then Deshaun Watson will get a 144 game suspension for his 24 assault charges right? #Saints twitter.com/profootballtal…

Ray Rice Press Conference

The Ray Rice case and the policy overhaul that followed

In 2014, Baltimore Ravens running back, Ray Rice, was caught on camera assaulting his then fiancée. She was knocked unconscious as a result of a single punch, and Rice can then be seen dragging her limp body from the elevator.

Rice would be charged with aggravated assault, however would later enter a program for first-time offenders, and the charges were dropped. He would then apologise during a press conference arranged by the Ravens, during which the team tweeted out the following:

"Janay Rice says she deeply regrets the role that she played the night of the incident."

The tweet was later deleted. The former Raven was given a two-game suspension, and when questioned about the decision the following month, Goodell gave this response:

"I take into account all of the information before I make a decision on what the discipline will be. In this case, there was no discipline by the criminal justice system. They put him in that diversionary program."

The NFL was soon defending itself against a tsunami of criticism from all quarters, and four weeks after Goodell had defended the punishment, the league introduced its personal conduct policy and suspended Rice indefinitely. The running back would successfully challenge that decision in court, but has been blackballed by the league ever since.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far