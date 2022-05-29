Travis Kelce's girlfriend dumps star TE for bizarre reason

Who said chivalry was dead? Well, it appears it is for the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, who, this week, cut her boyfriend roster to 0 when she parted ways with the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Sources claim that Kayla Nicole grew tired of Kelce's insistence that they split all bills down the middle during their five-year romance, despite the fact that the superstar TE has earned over $100 million during that time.

ʙʀ 🧃 @chibearsbr travis kelce’s girlfriend broke up with him because he made her pay half the bills and only gave her $100 their entire time together, truly a legend on and off the field travis kelce’s girlfriend broke up with him because he made her pay half the bills and only gave her $100 their entire time together, truly a legend on and off the field https://t.co/LpG9TKwSFS

Is Travis Kelce a cheapskate or a poster boy for equality?

This isn't the first time the couple has parted ways, but with Nicole having performed the dreaded Instagram wipe, this can only mean one of two things. Either the break-up is permanent or Nicole is angling for a new contract and wants to be paid after five years on her rookie deal.

Friends of Nicole have spoken out about Kelce's alleged cheapskate ways, claiming that he had only ever given her a total of $100 during their five years together, which equates to the princely sum of $1.66 a month.

"Travis is very cheap. In the beginning he tried to make Kayla ‘prove’ that she wasn’t with him for the money . . . so she had to pay half of everything. Half of every date, every trip, everything."

NFL fans were quick to take to Twitter to both support and deride Kelce, with some praising his progressive attitude toward their relationship, while others were critical of his penny-pinching personality.

F'inBoomer @f_inboomer @barstoolsports @tkelce is a god damned hero. Finally a man that fully recognizes women are equal and leads by example. I can't understand why she would leave for that. Does she not want to be equal. This is '22, a mans job is not to provide for his girlfriend. It is to provide for his kids. @barstoolsports @tkelce is a god damned hero. Finally a man that fully recognizes women are equal and leads by example. I can't understand why she would leave for that. Does she not want to be equal. This is '22, a mans job is not to provide for his girlfriend. It is to provide for his kids.

👸🏽Nikki Thompson✨ @niknakkin69 🏽 @barstoolsports Don’t be in a relationship if you don’t want to support it financially. Women don’t want to date men who are broke, so why the double standard? Maybe Travis Kelce didn’t want to be hustled when she also has money. She’s a girlfriend, not his wife. Paying half is a treat in 2022 @barstoolsports Don’t be in a relationship if you don’t want to support it financially. Women don’t want to date men who are broke, so why the double standard? Maybe Travis Kelce didn’t want to be hustled when she also has money. She’s a girlfriend, not his wife. Paying half is a treat in 2022✌🏽

Lex @iamlexstylz Men really applauding travis kelce for allegedly making his girlfriend go dutch? Like what is the obsession men have with protecting gold they don’t have? Men really applauding travis kelce for allegedly making his girlfriend go dutch? Like what is the obsession men have with protecting gold they don’t have?

Social media support seems to be weighing heavily in favor of the three-time All Pro, but whether this was the true reason behind the breakdown of their relationship, only the couple really knows. But some fans have been quick to suggest alternative explanations, one which involves a former NFL MVP.

Back in April, Kayla was involved in a high-profile Twitter beef with former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton, after he was accused of making misogynistic and derogatory comments about women.

Mediaite @Mediaite



"Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs." NFL quarterback Cam Newton complained about women who "can't cook" and "don’t know when to be quiet.""Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs." mediaite.com/a/nxozb NFL quarterback Cam Newton complained about women who "can't cook" and "don’t know when to be quiet.""Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs." mediaite.com/a/nxozb https://t.co/WdYsetopRJ

"This man said that you need to be able to cook and know when to be quiet, Because that’s what his momma did. Like, boy! Go date your momma then! Pretty sure the average woman is capable of making edible food. How do you think she’s survived thus far? It’s really not a matter of can she cook — it’s more like does she want to cook for your hungry hippo ass."

Kelce's ex also had time to call Cam a straight-up "bozo" who would have plenty of time to cook for himself, as he did not have a team.

Robert Littal BSO @BSO Travis Kelce ALLEGEDLY Breaks Up w/ His GF of 5 Yrs Kayla Nicole b/c She Can't Cook & Called Cam Newton a Bozo For Saying We Are Losing Recipes; Ms. Nicole Complained in Past About Mr. Kelce Not Buying Her Bags & Making Her Pay Her Own Bills (Tweets-Pics) bit.ly/3a0A9Ww Travis Kelce ALLEGEDLY Breaks Up w/ His GF of 5 Yrs Kayla Nicole b/c She Can't Cook & Called Cam Newton a Bozo For Saying We Are Losing Recipes; Ms. Nicole Complained in Past About Mr. Kelce Not Buying Her Bags & Making Her Pay Her Own Bills (Tweets-Pics) bit.ly/3a0A9Ww https://t.co/pgnVEPO5wP

Now barely two months later, and some are suggesting that this incident with Cam and one other specific issue were the real reasons behind the break-up, with Kelce being the one who ended it. Oh, that one particular issue? Apparently, Kayla can't cook.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe