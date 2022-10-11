Kansas City amusement park permanently bans Davante Adams for shoving cameraman

After Davante Adams and his Las Vegas Raiders succumbed to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, the wide receiver was involved in an unfortunate incident.

A cameraman, who was just doing his job but was in the 29-year-old's way as the latter was heading towards the locker room, was given a hefty shove and forced to the ground by Adams. It was a horrible look for the Raiders receiver and he apologized over Twitter hours later.

Still, a Kansas City amusement park named Worlds of Fun has no intention of letting Adams enjoy its facilities. They have banned the receiver for life. The amusement park's Twitter account posted the news.

"BREAKING: Davante Adams has been permanently banned from Worlds of Fun."

Adams' shocking act against the cameraman went viral, but for all the wrong reasons. The receiver is a professional athlete and as many have said, he is within his rights to be upset, but lashing out as he did is unacceptable. Watch the incident below.

Preston Moore @prestoncmoore This is an unbelievably unacceptable behavior by Davante Adams.



Some have said that Davante Adams should receive a hefty fine for his actions, but at the time of writing, nothing has been done. With the loss, the Raiders drop to 1-4 on the season and, what makes it harder to stomach, is that all four losses have been by under a single possession.

Davante Adams and Raiders nearly out of playoff contention after loss to Chiefs

The Raiders lost their opening three games of the season before taking down the Denver Broncos in Week 4. But that good feeling didn't last long as the Chiefs stretched their lead at the top of the division.

Now sitting at 1-4, the Raiders are two games behind the second-placed Los Angeles Chargers and after the offseason recruiting, have fallen flat on their face.

Las Vegas were meant to be one of the teams challenging for this year's Super Bowl, but at this rate, they will not even make the postseason.

For the franchise to have any hope, they will need to win their next three games against the Houston Texans, the New Orleans Saints, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. They will also have to hope that other results go their way.

The Raiders will also need to win their remaining divisional games to further gather ground.

The season started out with so much positivity but just five games in, the Raiders' season looks like it is slipping away. The frustration is there for all to see (Davante Adams incident) as this is not the way 2022 was supposed to be.

