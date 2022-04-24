Kansas City Chiefs president makes massive statement on franchise potentially shifting stadiums

The Kansas City Chiefs have played in Arrowhead Stadium since 1972. In that time, it has come to be known as one of the best home-field advantages in the entire NFL.

On September 29, 2014, in a Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, Chiefs fans reclaimed the title of loudest fans when they once again broke the record for the loudest stadium, hitting an ear-shattering 142.2 decibels.

Though the Chiefs' current lease runs through 2031, team president Mark Donovan made headlines recently when he stated that the team could leave Kansas City for a new stadium in the suburbs.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Chiefs president says all options are on the table for a potential new stadium. wp.me/pbBqYq-cfZP Chiefs president says all options are on the table for a potential new stadium. wp.me/pbBqYq-cfZP

Donovan said staying at Arrowhead Stadium, building a new stadium in Kansas City, or moving to the suburbs are all possible options. With plenty of options on the table, Donovan acknowledged that the Chiefs would need some time to evaluate the decision.

"We do have to look at, does it make sense to build new? But you can’t even have that discussion and really get serious about it until you know what you have. And that’s going to take awhile.” - Mark Donovan

Kansas City Chiefs have been tasked with many big decisions lately

In addition to navigating the complexities of potentially building a new stadium, the Chiefs' on-the-field product has required significant attention this off-season as well. The Chiefs will face a vastly improved AFC West. Russell Wilson will be leading a revamped Denver Broncos team, Davante Adams will star on an invigorated Las Vegas Raiders offense, and Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson will look to improve the porous Los Angeles Chargers defense from a season ago.

Patrick Mahomes is not backing down from the challenge.

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes discusses the competition in the AFC West this season. QB Patrick Mahomes discusses the competition in the AFC West this season. https://t.co/RCxiOVX70V

The Chiefs also face the task of rebuilding their offense without star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who left the team in a trade with the Miami Dolphins earlier this off-season. The team signed Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdez-Scantling to aid with replacing Hill's production.

Despite stiff competition within the division and the roster turnover this off-season, the Chiefs are still among the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl next year.

It will be interesting to see if this team can keep the ball rolling and the momentum in their favor.

Edited by Windy Goodloe