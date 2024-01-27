Kansas City Chiefs injury report: Latest on Skyy Moore, Joe Thuney, Isiah Pacheco and more for AFC Championship Game vs Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs will play in their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game. They move one win away from the Super Bowl after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. But unlike their previous AFC title games, they will be the road them when they face the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chiefs still have an opportunity to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots did it in the 2004 and 2005 seasons. However, their journey continues despite a long list of injured players.

Kansas City Chiefs injury update for the AFC Championship Game

Chiefs offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho will miss the AFC Championship Game due to a quad injury. He was placed on injured reserve and designated for return to practice. Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi will also miss the game due to a triceps injury.

Linebacker Willie Gay’s neck injury makes it questionable he can play against Baltimore. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is also questionable because of an oblique injury, though he was a limited participant during Thursday and Friday practices. Safety Mike Edwards is also questionable due to a concussion.

On offense, Blaine Gabbert (oblique), Wanya Morris (concussion), Rashee Rice (hamstring), Trey Smith (illness), and Marquez Valdes-Scantling appeared in the injury report but did not have an official game status.

On defense, cornerback Trent McDuffie (ankle), defensive end Charles Omenihu (wrist), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf), and cornerback Joshua Williams (knee) didn’t carry game status.

Joe Thuney injury update

Protection issues on the interior offensive line might persist for Patrick Mahomes as guard Joe Thuney was declared out for the AFC Championship Game because of a pectoral injury. He did not practice the entire week.

The veteran offensive lineman became a First Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler this season. In Thuney’s absence, Nick Allegretti is the projected starter at left guard.

Skyy Moore’s injury update

Like Thuney, Wanogho, and Nnadi, wide receiver Skyy Moore won’t be available during the AFC Championship Game due to a knee injury. The Chiefs opened the 21-day practice window for him last week after suffering the injury that placed him on injured reserve since December.

Moore has 21 catches for 244 yards and a touchdown in 13 games this season. While he caught a touchdown pass in Super Bowl LVII, he has 30 receptions for 494 yards and a touchdown over his first two seasons.

Isiah Pacheco’s injury update

Running back Isiah Pacheco is questionable for the AFC Championship Game because of ankle and toe injuries. However, it’s a positive sign that he had limited participation during their Friday practice after not suiting up on Wednesday and Thursday.

Pacheco was instrumental in their victory against Buffalo, finishing with 15 carries for 97 rushing yards and a touchdown. With him scoring a touchdown in both of their playoff games this season, his absence will be a massive blow to the Chiefs’ ground game.