Kansas City Chiefs save $16,000,000 after moving off from 4x Super Bowl champion

The Kansas City Chiefs are parting ways with four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Thuney, trading the All-Pro guard to the Chicago Bears. Per Spotrac, the move frees up $16 million in cap space while leaving behind a $10.9 million dead cap hit.

Thuney has one year left on his contract ($15.5 million base salary) and is expected to land a two-year, $41 million extension with Chicago. For the Bears, this is an aggressive push to revamp the O-line under new HC Ben Johnson.

After trading for Los Angeles Rams guard Jonah Jackson, they double down by acquiring Thuney, ensuring QB Caleb Williams gets top-tier protection.

Thuney has been an elite force in the trenches, shielding Patrick Mahomes and opening run lanes. His versatility was on full display in 2024 when he kicked outside to stabilize KC's left tackle spot. However, with the Chiefs' cap situation tightening, especially after franchise-tagging Trey Smith, the team had to make a tough call.

The Chiefs are now younger up front. They could slide 2024 second-rounder Kingsley Suamataia to guard after his struggles at left tackle. But the bigger question looms: Who locks down Mahomes' blind side in 2025?

For Chicago, this move signals all-in protection for Williams. With cap space and three top-45 draft picks still in hand, the Bears aren't done yet.

Chiefs eyeing WR help as Josh Conerly Jr.'s draft stock raises questions

The Chiefs are still the NFL's gold standard. But last season exposed a glaring truth: Mahomes needs more help.

Kansas City's front office is well aware. That's why the draft buzz has focused on upgrading the offensive line, with Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr. frequently linked to the Chiefs at No. 31. His athleticism and ability to keep up with Mahomes' off-script plays make him an intriguing fit. But after the combine, doubts are creeping in.

NFL insider Zack Eisen pointed out a key issue:

"Every post combine mock I’ve seen has Josh Conerly Jr. at 31. I think it’s an easy need fit for folks to slot him there, but it’s another developmental tackle that likely won’t be ready to start week one. Feels Kingsley-ish, who they just gave up on at tackle after two weeks," Eisen tweeted on Tuesday.

And that's a problem. Mahomes doesn't have time to wait.

With Rashee Rice recovering from an injury and Marquise Brown testing free agency, Kansas City's receiving corps is full of question marks. That’s why speculation is heating up about a bigger move: a star wide receiver.

If the Chiefs pivot from Conerly, it could signal an all-in push to give Mahomes the firepower he needs.

