Kansas City Chiefs Schedule 2021: Dates, Times, Opponents, Tickets & Season Prediction

The defending AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs have the 11th hardest strength of schedule in the 2021 NFL season.

It will be a challenge for head coach Andy Reid to improve on last season’s 14-2 record, especially with teams in their division improving tremendously during the offseason.

In Week 1, the Chiefs will host the Cleveland Browns in a repeat of last year's AFC Divisional Round matchup. They then face tough road trips to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, plus an AFC West matchup away to the LA Chargers.

Time to open the Schedule Release pack! pic.twitter.com/Gsr8JZua2m — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 12, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to win the AFC West division for the sixth time in a row, but it won't be as easy as it has been for the past few seasons.

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 Schedule

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1

Sunday, September 12, Cleveland Browns, 4.25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 1 vs. the Browns.

Playoff rematch.

Let's roll! pic.twitter.com/MBaT9QcHwr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 12, 2021

Week 2

Sunday, September 19, at Baltimore Ravens, 7.20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 3

Sunday, September 26, Los Angeles Chargers, 1.00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4

Sunday, October 3, at Philadelphia Eagles, 1.00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5

Sunday, October 10, Buffalo Bills, 8.20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 6

Sunday, October 17, at Washington Football Team, 1.00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7

Sunday, October 24, at Tennesee Titans, 1.00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8

Monday, November 1, New York Giants, 8.15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 9

Sunday, November 7, Green Bay Packers, 4.25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10

Sunday, November 14, at Las Vegas Raiders, 8.20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 11

Sunday, November 21, Dallas Cowboys, 4.25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12

Bye week

Week 13

Sunday, December 5, Denver Broncos, 1.00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14

Sunday, December 12, Las Vegas Raiders, 1.00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15

Thursday, December 16, at Los Angeles Chargers, 7.20 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 16

Sunday, December 26, at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4.25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17

Sunday, January 9, at Cincinnati Bengals, 12. p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18

Sunday, January 9, at Denver Broncos, 4.25 p.m. ET (CBS)

How much do Kansas City Chiefs tickets cost?

Chiefs tickets start at $153 and go as high as $1,356 for premium seats.

How to get Chiefs tickets for the 2021 season?

You can find all the ticket information you need at chiefs.com/tickets or check out secondary ticket market sites like vivid seats, StubHub and SeatGeek.

Kansas City Chiefs Season Prediction: 13-4

The Chiefs are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and will likely retain the AFC West title. The road to the Super Bowl will also most likely run through Arrowhead Stadium.