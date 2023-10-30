Kansas City Chiefs trade rumors: NFL insider provides update on franchise's plans after 24-9 loss vs Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win another Super Bowl ring this season after winning one last year. They obviously have one of the most loaded rosters in the entire NFL, contributing to their 6-2 record entering Week 9. However, they had a disheartening 24-9 loss against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 4 p.m. ET and many around the league are wondering if the Chiefs are going to make any moves. One position group where they are relatively weak, specifically lacking a true top option, is at wide receiver.

This has resulted in much speculation that they could be buyers at the deadline seeking a new WR1 to compliment their offense. NFL insider Adam Schefter was recently asked about this situation during a Get Up episode Monday morning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Schefter explained:

"To your point, they already traded for Mecole Hardman, and he's not exactly your traditional wide receiver, but there are money issues, there are roster issues, and they have a lot of wide receivers that they like. Again, you're not looking. You're not seeing the front line wide receiver like you did when they had Tyreek Hill.

"But that's not the way that this team currently is constructed. So there's the matter, of course, there's the matter of roster size. You never know what happens before a deadline, but I have not heard up until now, the Chiefs prominently mentioned in the hunt for a front-line wide receiver."

Mecole Hardman joined the New York Jets during the offseason after previously spending his entire career in Kansas City. He failed to make an impact with his new team, catching just one pass in six games before being traded back to the Chiefs.

According to Schefter, this may be the only move they make to upgrade their wide receivers ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline. Apparently they are happy with the receivers they currently have, who may not have a true No. 1 option, but are loaded with speed across a relatively deep group.

Will the Chiefs be buyers at the 2023 NFL trade deadline?

HC Andy Reid

Adam Schefter isn't the only NFL insider who has reported that it doesn't seem as though the Kansas City Chiefs are actively seeking any upgrades before the 2023 NFL trade deadline Tuesday. Dianna Russini recently shared on her personal X account that they "appear to be standing pat based on multiple conversations around the league."

It will be interesting to see if they sick with this strategy as they seek their third ring in just five years.