"Kansas City is in Lamar Jackson's head": Colin Cowherd claims mental blockage for Ravens QB after going 1-6 vs. Chiefs

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens fell to a 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 of the season on Sunday. It was Jackson's sixth defeat against Kansas City in his pro career, while his only win against the Chiefs came in September 2021.

Amid Jackson's struggles against the Chiefs, analyst Colin Cowherd believes that the Ravens QB might have a mental blockage against Patrick Mahomes and co.

"Lamar is now 1-6 against Kansas City," Cowherd said on his YouTube podcast on Sunday (1:41). "They had a lot of defensive injuries, but that's not the story. The story is that Kansas City is in Lamar's head."

Cowherd also compared how Jackson dominates teams against the NFC teams.

"I've always said the reason he (Jackson) dominates the NFC, and he is now it's like 25-2, they don't see him," Cowherd said (3:58). "Spags (Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo) has now seen him seven times... I was told very early on, you do get a little bit of a beat on him. He's just so dynamic, you can't get your arms around him.

"Well, Spags has seen him now so many times. It's a very good and very healthy and a fast defense."

Jackson completed 14 of 20 passes for 147 yards with one touchdown and one interception against the Chiefs on Sunday. He exited the game in the third quarter due to a hamstring injury.

Although Jackson is a two-time MVP winner, he has a poor record against Mahomes' Chiefs. Notably, Kansas City also beat Jackson's Baltimore 17-10 in the AFC conference championship game in January 2024.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes Lamar Jackson's injury is not season-ending

After the loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh discussed some of his players' injuries. He also suggested that Lamar Jackson's hamstring issue might not be a season-ending injury.

"I don't have any updates on the seriousness of injuries right now," Harbaugh said. "There's nothing that looks like it's (going to be) season-ending, by any stretch, for anybody, but we'll have to look at those injuries tomorrow and see where we're at going forward."

The Ravens will hope that Jackson can return to action soon. They face the Houston Texans in Week 5 on Sunday. If Lamar Jackson is injured, Cooper Rush is expected to lead Baltimore's offense.

The Ravens have lost three games and won just once this season. Harbaugh's team will need to earn a few wins in the coming weeks to remain in contention for the playoffs.

