Kansas City man charged with Class C felony over stealing $45,000 Dolphins equipment: Report

The Miami Dolphins reported missing team equipment on January 14 after a man allegedly broke into the team's box truck and stole team equipment.

The man has been identified as Joseph Brown Sr. Hailing from Kansas City. He was charged with a Class C felony, according to fox4kc.com, with the value of the items taken being over $46,000.

Fox4kc.com has reported that Brown Sr.'s bond has been set at $50,000, which can only be paid in cash.

The date coincides with Miami's playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which happened a day earlier on January 13 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs and Dolphins played in freezing temperatures in playoffs

AFC wild-card playoffs - Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City and Miami played in the first round of the playoffs in freezing temperatures, which wasn't ideal. But the game went ahead, and the Chiefs emerged victorious 26-7.

Brown Sr. allegedly stole several items from the Miami truck the following day as they prepared to return to Miami.

The theft must have been another dagger to the heart of the Miami franchise after having ended their season with a loss to the Chiefs.

Dolphins look to make deep playoff run in 2024

Miami seemingly had two hands on a home playoff game and the AFC East division title after Week 16, as the franchise sat at 11-4.

But it lost back-to-back against the Baltimore Ravens and then the Buffalo Bills. Miami was relegated to second in the division and had to go on the road to begin the playoffs.

Miami has lost some players in free agency as Christian Wilkins (Raiders), Robert Hunt (Carolina) and Andrew Van Ginkel (Vikings) have left. But the franchise did replace them.

Jordon Poyer, Shaquil Barrett, Neville Gallimore, Kendal Fuller, Jonnu Smith, Andre Brewer and Jordyn Brooks have joined the franchise.

Those moves will hopefully make the roster better to go a couple of steps further in 2024.