Kansas City mayor drops 4-word message as Super Bowl-winning HC Tony Dungy picks sides in Texans vs Chiefs refereeing controversy

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas came forward to support Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy, picking his side in the Texans vs. Chiefs refereeing controversy.

On Sunday, the Chiefs faced the Texans in the AFC divisional round. They won the game, but it raised several eyebrows as fans on social media pointed out the controversial calls in the matchup.

Following the Chiefs' win, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy shared his opinion on the refereeing controversy on X. He wrote:

"Did any of those teams give up a long opening kickoff return, miss 3 kicks, have their QB get sacked 8 times and only score 12 points of their own?"

Kansas City mayor reshared the coach's message.

"Coach speaks the truth," Lucas wrote.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans also reacted to the controversy following the game.

"We knew coming into this game, it was us versus everybody," Ryans said (via USA Today). "When I say everybody, it's everybody, all of – everybody, whatever, the naysayers, the doubt, everybody we had to go against today."

In the divisional round game, the Texans were penalized eight times, resulting in 82 yards.

Tony Dungy praises Kansas City Chiefs for the win against Texans

On Sunday, Tony Dungy shared a post on X praising Chiefs head coach Andy Reid for the team’s performance. He was impressed with the team playing in the championship game for the seventh time in a row, calling it "unbelievable."

"People don’t realize how hard it is to get to one championship game," Dungy wrote. "I coached with some great organizations and only got to 4 Championship games in 28 years. 7 in a row is hard to fathom. That is some tremendous coaching."

With the win, the Chiefs advanced to the AFC championship game. They will face the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

The Chiefs' chances to fulfill their dream of completing a three-peat are still alive. They won the Super Bowl in 2022 and in 2023 as well and now have their eyes to make a hat trick.

