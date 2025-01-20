  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kansas City mayor drops 4-word message as Super Bowl-winning HC Tony Dungy picks sides in Texans vs Chiefs refereeing controversy

Kansas City mayor drops 4-word message as Super Bowl-winning HC Tony Dungy picks sides in Texans vs Chiefs refereeing controversy

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jan 20, 2025 17:50 GMT
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn
Tony Dungy (Image Source: Imagn)

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas came forward to support Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy, picking his side in the Texans vs. Chiefs refereeing controversy.

On Sunday, the Chiefs faced the Texans in the AFC divisional round. They won the game, but it raised several eyebrows as fans on social media pointed out the controversial calls in the matchup.

Following the Chiefs' win, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy shared his opinion on the refereeing controversy on X. He wrote:

"Did any of those teams give up a long opening kickoff return, miss 3 kicks, have their QB get sacked 8 times and only score 12 points of their own?"
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kansas City mayor reshared the coach's message.

"Coach speaks the truth," Lucas wrote.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans also reacted to the controversy following the game.

"We knew coming into this game, it was us versus everybody," Ryans said (via USA Today). "When I say everybody, it's everybody, all of – everybody, whatever, the naysayers, the doubt, everybody we had to go against today."

In the divisional round game, the Texans were penalized eight times, resulting in 82 yards.

Tony Dungy praises Kansas City Chiefs for the win against Texans

On Sunday, Tony Dungy shared a post on X praising Chiefs head coach Andy Reid for the team’s performance. He was impressed with the team playing in the championship game for the seventh time in a row, calling it "unbelievable."

"People don’t realize how hard it is to get to one championship game," Dungy wrote. "I coached with some great organizations and only got to 4 Championship games in 28 years. 7 in a row is hard to fathom. That is some tremendous coaching."

With the win, the Chiefs advanced to the AFC championship game. They will face the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

The Chiefs' chances to fulfill their dream of completing a three-peat are still alive. They won the Super Bowl in 2022 and in 2023 as well and now have their eyes to make a hat trick.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी