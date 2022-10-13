"Kansas PD have bigger problems to deal with than Davante Adams" - NFL analyst claims police resources are being wasted on Raiders wide receiver

Davante Adams and the Raiders lost a football game on Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs (29-30). The wide receiver, however, seems to be getting most of the criticism. The reason is because, as Adams exited the field, he shoved a media member who was standing in front of him, knocking him to the ground.

Speaking on the Herd with Colin Cowherd, NFL analyst Nick Wright became one of a few public figures who have defended the character of the wide receiver. Wright claimed the wide receiver was not the best person for the police department to focus on. Here's how he put it:

"I think the Kansas City police have bigger problems to deal with than Davante Adams. I don't know if it's the greatest use of resources, but it is by the letter of the law, simple assault. It was caught on film. Davante then admitted to it after the game when he apologized."

Lindsay Jones @bylindsayhjones Paul Gutierrez @PGutierrezESPN From the Kansas City Police Department: Charges were filed this morning in Municipal Court of Kansas City, Davante Adams was charged with Misdemeanor assault (50-169). From the Kansas City Police Department: Charges were filed this morning in Municipal Court of Kansas City, Davante Adams was charged with Misdemeanor assault (50-169). So many things can be true: Davante Adams shouldn't have pushed that guy; Adams's apology was sufficient; the NFL should fine him; a criminal charge?? incredibly stupid. twitter.com/PGutierrezESPN… So many things can be true: Davante Adams shouldn't have pushed that guy; Adams's apology was sufficient; the NFL should fine him; a criminal charge?? incredibly stupid. twitter.com/PGutierrezESPN…

Wright continued, claiming that Adams' apology was legitimate:

"So I guess they have to follow through if the gentleman wants to press charges. I'm sure Davante Adams is not going to be in any real legal jeopardy. Your track record has to matter [here]. Yes, his apology was sincere. I think it was 'a heat of the moment' issue. I don't think it means he's a bad guy..."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Raiders’ WR Davante Adams moments after the Raiders loss to the Chiefs: Raiders’ WR Davante Adams moments after the Raiders loss to the Chiefs: https://t.co/lEjoOHS7x2

He continued, predicting a suspension to be on the way for the wide receiver regardless:

"But with the NFL setting the precedent [for] Mike Evans [getting] a game for shoving Marshon Lattimore, do you think they're going to suspend Davante? I think with the Evans precedent, they almost have to, because what Davante did is worse."

How is Davante Adams doing in 2022?

New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders

Shoving controversy aside, the wide receiver has largely been living up to the hype in the majority of the games he has played in, so far, this season. However, his record hasn't been spotless. His best game of the season came in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers when he earned ten catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.

However, his worst game came the next week. He earned only two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown in the game against the Arizona Cardinals. That said, since Week 2, the wide receiver has earned more yards in each successive game. In Week 3, he earned 36 yards. In Week 4, he earned 101 yards, and in Week 5, he earned 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Will Adams be able to keep his production on a steady incline, or will a cornerback or a possible suspension ruin the streak?

