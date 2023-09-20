Kareem Hunt Browns contract: How much will RB earn in 2023?

Kareem Hunt is back in Cleveland. After losing star running back Nick Chubb for the remainder of the 2023/2024 season due to a severe knee injury on Monday night, the Cleveland Browns have brought Hunt back on a one-year deal.

Hunt spent the last four seasons in the NFL as a member of the Browns and was used primarily as Chubb's backup. With Chubb now sidelined for the rest of the season, Hunt is expected to split the backfield with running back Jerome Ford.

Hunt was waiting for the right opportunity and even visited the Indianapolis Colts earlier this off-season. After being a free agent for the first two games of the season, Hunt re-joins the Browns with a chance to play this Sunday vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Kareem Hunt Browns contract breakdown

Kareem Hunt during Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Hunt's deal with the Cleveland Brown is for one year and according to Ian Rapoport, worth up to $4 million:

There haven't been many details about the incentives in his contract yet. According to spotrac.com, Hunt has earned $17.2 million throughout the course of his six-year career.

Kareem Hunt's career stats

Kareem Hunt during the Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

In six seasons in the NFL, Hunt has appeared in a total of 76 games, starting 36. He had the most productive year during his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs, as he set career-highs in attempts (272) yards (1,327) rushing touchdowns (8) and receiving yards (455.)

He had another productive season in year two, as he scored a total of 14 touchdowns and amassed over 1,200 total offensive yards.

After his first two seasons, he signed with the Cleveland Browns. He played 49 games over the next four seasons and recorded 1,874 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, 973 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns.

Throughout the six seasons he's played, Hunt has recorded a total of 4,025 rushing yards, 31 rushing touchdowns, 211 receptions, 1,806 receiving yards, and 17 receiving touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see how he does with the Browns in the 2023 season.