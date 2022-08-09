Why did the Chiefs release Kareem Hunt? Video of running back kicking woman led to untimely release 

Running back Kareem Hunt was released by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 after a video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman on the ground.

It showed the 216lb running back involved in a five-man scuffle, including two women, in a hotel lobby. He was visibly held back by two other men as he attempted to reach a woman in a blue dress.

The video then cuts to him launching out of a corner and tackling the girl to the floor. As she struggled to get back on her feet, Hunt kicked her leg, causing her to drop to the floor again as he fled the scene of the assault.

He was placed on the commissioner's exempt list, prohibiting him from practicing and playing with the team. Shortly after, he was released by the Chiefs with a statement by CEO Clark Hunt stating that the running back was not truthful when asked about the incident.

Kareem Hunt had an outstanding rookie season in 2017 where he recorded 1,327 rushing yards and was ranked 33rd on the NFL Top 100 Players of the season list. He continued that with impressive performances in the 2018 season before being released by Kansas City.

He signed with the Browns in 2019 but was unavailable for the first eight games of the season as he was suspended by the league for violating their personal conduct policy.

Kareem Hunt demands trade, but Cleveland Browns decline

Kareem Hunt in the Divisional Round vs Kansas City Chiefs

Kareem Hunt, who is currently in the final year of his deal, has requested a trade from Cleveland. However, the team rejected his request. He even refused to participate in team drills during training camp.

He has had an injury-riddled time in Cleveland as he missed nine games last season with calf and ankle injuries. He rushed for 386 yards and scored five touchdowns on the year.

He formed one of the most dominant backfield threats in the league alongside Nick Chubb. Chubb averaged 5.5 yards per carry for 1,259 yards last season and added 8 touchdowns for the Browns.

Cleveland will want to resolve the Hunt situation as soon as possible so their focus can shift back onto handling quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension.

