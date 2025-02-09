Kareem Hunt makes feelings clear on fulfilling his Browns' Super Bowl dream with Chiefs

Kareem Hunt is aiming to do something that has long been denied from him throughout his career: clinch a Lombardi. And he hopes his old team does it as well.

The running back began his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, but his stint ended in 2018 when he was released amid a criminal investigation for assault. He then joined the Cleveland Browns, where he made the playoffs twice but fell short of the Super Bowl.

In 2024, he rejoined the Chiefs in relief of an injured Isiah Pacheco and helped them clinch the top seed with a commanding 728 yards and seven touchdowns on 200 carries. In the playoffs, he had 108 and two on 25.

Speaking to the press during Super Bowl week, Hunt said:

“I wish the best for the Browns and I hope they find a way to make a run and have a shot at it. Like I said, I’ll always be a Cleveland Browns fan and want nothing but the best. I tried to win a Super Bowl there, and I hope they can somehow figure it out.”

On the opportunity of fulfilling his Super Bowl dream with the Chiefs on Sunday, he said:

“Honestly, I’m just trying to relax, just take it day-by-day. I can’t overhype myself up about it. It’s just another football game, I’ve got to treat it like that, even though it’s probably the biggest one of my life. I’ve got to stay relaxed and calm.”

Kareem Hunt dedicating Super Bowl appearance to Cleveland

Kareem Hunt is fond of Ohio, and more particularly, Cleveland. He was born in Elyria, 23 miles southwest of the city proper and attended Toledo, on the opposite side of the state's coast.

Speaking to PJ Ziegler, a reporter for Fox's Cleveland affiliate WJW, he said:

“It means everything, I worked so hard, man... It’s just a blessing to be able to play at the highest stage. It’s something I always dreamed of as a little kid... Cleveland, this is for you. I love you. All them long years together, I’m grateful to have this opportunity, I’m trying to bring it back home. Cleveland will always be my home.”

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX is at 6:30 pm ET on Fox as Kareem Hunt hopes to fulfill his Lombardi Trophy dream against the Philadelphia Eagles.

