NFL Rumors: Browns star Kareem Hunt fuels Eagles trade talks after skipping practice to meet Nick Sirianni

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt, who is currently in the final year of his deal, put in a trade request nearly a week ago. However, the team rejected his request. Hunt seems to have taken exception to that. He refused to participate in team drills during training camp.

Now, during Cleveland's joint practice with Philadelphia Eagles, he was seen talking to the latter team's head coach Nick Sirianni instead of being on the field practicing with the team. Reports floating around the league suggest that Hunt might be a possible trade target for the NFC East team.

Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane



Some have mentioned Hunt as a possible trade target for the Looks like Browns RB Kareem Hunt, seen here talking with Nick Sirianni, isn’t practicing today.Some have mentioned Hunt as a possible trade target for the #Eagles . He wants a new contract. Looks like Browns RB Kareem Hunt, seen here talking with Nick Sirianni, isn’t practicing today.Some have mentioned Hunt as a possible trade target for the #Eagles. He wants a new contract. https://t.co/Iig4tYBti1

Hunt has had an injury-riddled time in Cleveland and he missed nine games last season with calf and ankle issues. He rushed for 386 yards and scored five touchdowns in the year.

He formed one of the most dominant backfield threats in the league alongside Nick Chubb.

Chubb averaged 5.5 yards per carry for 1,259 yards last season and added 8 touchdowns for the Browns.

Cleveland will want to resolve the Hunt situation as soon as possible so their focus can shift back onto handling quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension.

Kareem Hunt used as an example by Browns owner Jimmy Haslam amid Deshaun Watson suspension

Deshaun Watson and Kareem Hunt at Cleveland Browns training camp

Running back Kareem Hunt was released by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 after a video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman on the ground. Shortly after, he was released by the Chiefs with a statement by CEO Clark Hunt stating that the running back was not truthful when asked about the incident.

The Browns signed Hunt in 2019. But he was unavailable for the first eight games of the season as he was suspended by the league for violating their personal conduct policy.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam issued a statement on Thursday regarding Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension. He used Kareem Hunt's story to justify that Watson deserves a second chance too.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Browns owner Jimmy Haslam: "I think in this country, people deserve second chances. Is he never supposed to play again? Is he no longer supposed to be part of society? That's what we're going to do. We gave Kareem Hunt a second chance and that worked out pretty well." #Browns owner Jimmy Haslam: "I think in this country, people deserve second chances. Is he never supposed to play again? Is he no longer supposed to be part of society? That's what we're going to do. We gave Kareem Hunt a second chance and that worked out pretty well."

It is unclear whether the Browns will stick with Jacoby Brissett for the opening 10 games. Rumors around the league suggest that they might be willing to trade for veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see how the team tries to cope with such a tumultuous situation at the quarterback position.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat