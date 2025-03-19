Kay Adams backs Pittsburgh’s plan to draft Jalen Milroe after Steelers top brass has dinner with QB

Jalen Milroe is one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. He profiles as a true dual-threat quarterback, which has become highly desirable for many teams in the modern version of offensive philosophy.

Ad

The Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback reportedly had dinner recently with some of the Pittsburgh Steelers leadership, according to Tom Pelissero. Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan were reportedly among the attendees, theoretically indicating that the franchise has serious interest in the dynamic prospect.

Kay Adams addressed the situation during a episode of the Up & Adams show on Wednesday. She expressed her approval of the Steelers' ineterst and supported the idea of Milroe potentially going to Pittsburgh:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I like to hear this, because we've said it all along, the idea of Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh, I really enjoy. Dan Orlovsky gave it the scheme checkmark, they've got new weapons, they're doing their thing, but it's not a long-term solution.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"They can't just stop there ... Milroe's the guy, I'm into him, I think he could be the answer. ... They have to plan for their future, it sounds like they're doing it, having dinner with this kid. I like it, and they could probably end up with the best possible scenario."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adams outlined that the Steelers could be setting themselves up for an ideal situation surrounding their quarterback position. They could theoretically sign Aaron Rodgers for their short-term goals of being contenders, while developing Jalen Milroe to potentially take over the job in the future as their long-term solution.

The Steelers currently own the 21st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so unless they trade up, they are unlikely to land Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. This means that if they want a quarterback in the first round, Milroe is likely to be one of their options, along with Jaxson Dart or Quinn Ewers, among others.

Ad

Jalen Milroe outlook in 2025 NFL Draft

Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe currently ranks inside of the top-five quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class, according to many scouts and analysts. He is projected to be selected in the mid-rounds, potentially as a Day 2 pick.

Ad

With the way that the position is often over-drafted due to their unmatched long-term value to a franchise, it's possible that he slides into the first round.

In last year's draft, six quarterbacks were selected in the first 12 picks, despite many of them also having mid-round grades. Milroe is the type of prospect teams may get excited about due to his elite rushing skills.

He totaled 1,257 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns across his final two seasons, significantly increasing his overall upside. If he slides into the first round, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a logical landing spot with the 21st pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!