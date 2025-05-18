Kay Adams delivers a 1-word verdict on Jalen Milroe's first look in Seahawks' No. 6 jersey

After being selected by the Seattle Seahawks with a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, quarterback Jalen Milroe attended the 31st annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday wearing a complete Seahawks uniform.

Milroe was one of 40 players who attended the event on Saturday, along with tight end Elijah Arroyo, his new teammate.

Earlier this month, Milroe, who had two different jersey numbers but is best known for his No. 4 jersey when playing for Alabama, was assigned the No. 6 jersey in Seattle.

A short video of Milroe holding a ball while completely decked out in the Seahawks No. 6 jersey was shared on X on Saturday by Kay Adams, host of the Up and Adams Show.

"Clean,” Adams captioned the video.

Milroe completed 392 of his 603 throws for 5,678 yards, 39 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his two seasons as the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide. He also racked up 1,257 running yards and 329 rushes for 32 touchdowns.

Jalen Milroe is expected to play a role in the Seahawks offense in his rookie season

Sam Darnold and Drew Lock both signed with the Seahawks as free agents this offseason after Seattle dealt Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. They are the team's other quarterbacks heading into the 2025 campaign in addition to Jalen Milroe.

Milroe is expected to contribute to the team's offense in his rookie season, but he is not expected to challenge for the starting position right away because Darnold, who signed a three-year, $105.5 million contract in March, will own that starting spot in 2025.

Milroe, who made a name for himself as a mobile quarterback in college, should get some playing time early in his rookie season as the team may try to use his exceptional running skills in certain games.

"Jalen also earns the right to go out there, then we'll do that, if it's going to help the team, if it's best for us to move the ball and give these defensive coordinators some headaches," head coach Mike Macdonald said after the team drafted Milroe last month.

Milroe is still expected to play in his rookie season, even though it might just be for a few plays per game. According to Macdonald, Darnold will play as many as 90% of the team's snaps this year.

