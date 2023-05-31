The New York Jets continue to load up their offense for the upcoming season, and after they officially secured Aaron Rodgers, it is time to make the most of the opportunity and bring more good players so that they can make a Super Bowl run in the AFC.

Kay Adams has proposed that the Jets should continue to explore the market. The Up and Adams host has come up with a name that she believes could help New York become an even bigger threat in the AFC and challenge the Buffalo Bills in the division. She has free agent running back Leonard Fournette in her mind.

Kay Adams @heykayadams Should Lenny Fournette answer the Jets DM’s??? Should Lenny Fournette answer the Jets DM’s??? https://t.co/tvT6Ps1tjK

The seven-year veteran has most recently played alongside Tom Brady in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has won a ring during his stint with the team. He signed for the Buccaneers in 2020, following his three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former fourth-overall pick did not meet expectations from his draft time, but he did stay in the league for a respectable amount of time.

Who have the Jets signed in 2023 to help Rodgers?

New York signed Allen Lazard to a four-year contract after hiring Nathaniel Hackett to be its new offensive coordinator in 2023. Both have huge connections to Aaron Rodgers from their time in Green Bay. When there was reported interest from the franchise in signing Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis, the jokes started about the quarterback's wishlist to join the team.

There are also other important decisions to be made. One such decision involves securing a contract extension for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who had a remarkable career year under the guidance of head coach Robert Saleh. While negotiations between the two sides are ongoing, the fact that a deal has not yet been reached has generated some buzz on social media in recent weeks.

When will Rodgers start for the Jets for the first time?

On Monday, September 11, Aaron Rodgers will make his first start with the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills.

The "Monday Night Football game" in Week 1 will mark the first time that he wears the green and white colors. The game will have a ton of tributes being paid as it would be the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

