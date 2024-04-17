Kay Adams makes case for Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension with Dolphins despite playoff struggles

The Miami Dolphins are expected to sign quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a contract extension sometime in the near future. The organization is happy with his development, especially the breakout season he had in 2023.

However, just a week before the NFL Draft, the Dolphins have yet to ink the 25-year-old quarterback to a long-term deal. Kay Adams discussed Tagovailoa's future with the Dolphins on Wednesday's episode of her "Up and Adams" show.

Kay Adams believes the Miami Dolphins are confident in the quarterback moving forward. She also understands what the organization is looking for from every facet of the roster to find success.

"I'm buying this that, 'hey, the organization they see Tua as their guy.' And despite some people saying he shouldn't be (given a contract), I think he should be yes, you want playoff success and wins to come," Adams said.

Kay Adams said the Dolphins' short playoff run in 2023 shouldn't be the deciding factor.

"But that's not the only barometer we should use a measure used to measure a quarterback's success ... are we really going to sit here and completely discredit all of that because he was injured and didn't play in the playoffs one year and then lost to Patrick Mahomes with a decimated roster the next like, that's crazy," she added.

The Miami Dolphins finished the 2023 NFL season with an 11-6 record but lost in the first round to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

What could a Dolphins contract extension look like for Tua Tagovailoa?

Tua Tagovailoa had a standout season in 2023 after overcoming lingering injuries in previous seasons.

Tagovailoa led the league in passing yards with 4,624 yards and threw for 29 touchdown passes, which also produced a 101.1 passer rating. Tagovailoa was awarded for his standout season with his first invitation to the Pro Bowl.

What will all of the accolades add up to when it comes to a contract extension? In the past year, some high-profile quarterbacks have signed contract extensions that have broken previous records for yearly salaries.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's new contract will pay him $55 million. Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts will all make around $50 million a season. Tua Tagovailoa could see a payday that will award him a yearly salary in the $50-$55 million range.

