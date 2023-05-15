The Los Angeles Rams led by Matthew Stafford had a terrible season last year, as their Super Bowl defense was derailed due to injuries to star players. They failed to make the playoffs and finished with an abysmal record of 5-12.

Since they didn't have a first-round pick in this year's draft, they weren't rewarded for their poor outing last season, and the franchise also parted ways with Jalen Ramsey in the offseason.

There have been doubts about Stafford continuing to play football, but so far, the quarterback has shown a willingness to play for the Rams. However, Kay Adams has serious concerns about the Rams quarterback's health, considering the things he went through last season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what she said on the Up and Adams Show:

“I have concerns,do you have concerns? It's my question. Last season, there were multiple concussions, a spinal cord bruise that eventually shut down the season after nine starts. Don't forget, even before that, he didn't feel like, just watching, it didn't feel like the same guy after he had the offseason elbow surgery last summer."

"He gives the Rams a chance to compete for a playoff spot or at least be in the mix in the NFC. But if the injuries have taken a toll on him, which is only natural, it could be another long year in LA. So that's the question, It's a health question that kind of sucks, is Matthew Stafford okay?”

Last season, Stafford played only nine games for the Los Angeles Rams, and he struggled due to a poor offensive line. He finished the season with a passer rating of 87.4 with 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

If the Super Bowl-winning quarterback remains healthy, he has the potential to enhance these statistics. However, it will be intriguing to observe how he manages his physical well-being in the future.

Matthew Stafford's Rams will be a tricky team to deal with next season

Matthew Stafford: Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams

Despite all the uncertainty around Matthew Stafford and the Rams, the team is capable of surprise many teams next season. Sean McVay is one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and with Cooper Kupp still on the team, they can figure out ways to find success.

The Rams do have their first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which is why even if their season goes south in 2023, they can get a quality player via the draft.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Up and Adams Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes