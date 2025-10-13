Kay Adams sends 5-word message about Daniel Jones after Colts QB impresses once again vs. Cardinals 

Daniel Jones’ impressive performance in Week 6 received praise from American sportscaster Kay Adams on social media. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback had a phenomenal time in a game against the Arizona Cardinals. He threw for 212 yards in passing and two touchdowns to help his team.

The 33rd Team shared the impressive stats of the Colts quarterback on his Week 6 performance on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:

"Daniel Jones when pressured in Week 6: 🔹 9/9, 93 yards🔹 1 TD/0 INT🔹 146.8 rating🔹 5.3 expected points added🔹 1 sack taken"

The 33rd Team @The33rdTeamFB Daniel Jones when pressured in Week 6: ​ 🔹 9/9, 93 yards 🔹 1 TD/0 INT 🔹 146.8 rating 🔹 5.3 expected points added 🔹 1 sack taken

Adams reacted to it by resharing it on her social media handle with a five-word caption.

"What did we tell ya" she wrote.

Kay Adams @heykayadams What did we tell ya

Daniel Jones is playing his first season with the Colts after spending six seasons with the New York Giants. In the last six games this season, the Colts have been phenomenal and won five matchups.

Jones had recorded 272 yards in the first game of the season against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. Against the Denver Broncos in week 2, he had 316 yards in passing. In the last six games, he has had 1,502 yards in passing along with eight touchdowns.

Daniel Jones opens up about the Colts’ win against the Cardinals

Following the victory against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 on Sunday, Daniel Jones addressed the media. He talked about his performance and also reflected on the team’s game this season.

"Yeah, it's good to see for sure," Jones said (0:10 onwards). "You know, we’ve had games played out different ways this season, and this one we knew was going to be a competitive game. That’s good for the football team and good for the defense over there.

"So yeah, it came down to the fourth quarter, and it was good to see us able to execute in that situation and go down and score, and then the good stop by the defensive end team."

The Indianapolis Colts won their first three consecutive matchups against the Dolphins (33-8), Broncos (29-28), and then defeated the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 (41-20).

However, they struggled against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 but then won against the Las Vegas Raiders (40-6) in Week 5 and defeated the Cardinals 31-27 in Week 6.

