New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been in the NFL for as long as anyone can remember. After being a head coach for 28 years, the now 71-year-old's time is surely coming to an end, right?

The Up & Adams Show answered questions about Belichick's career, and a question was posed by content producer Dustin Ludke. He asked how long Belichick would continue to coach for.

The bar was set at 5.5 years meaning in five or six years Bill Belichick will finally walk away from the game. Kay Adams, the shows host, gave her answer after a voice from behind the camera called Belichick cooked.

Adams said:

“Under 5.5 years. How old is he? He’s cooked? Jeez Louise. Brady will be there Week 1, it’ll be so interesting to see them interact… 71? I don’t know, over/under five years. Look at Pete Carroll. If Belichick had a Geno Smith situation or if Mac Jones turns a corner or something else happens, we’ll see.”

With Bill Belichick being 71, coaching until his mid-seventies is certainly achieveable, but given the current state of the Patriots, it is unlikely they will be contending for a Super Bowl in the next few years. Will Belichick want to wait it out? Possibily, but time will tell if he has the fire to keep coaching well beyond the 30-year mark.

Bill Belichick has tough task turning around Patriots' form

Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots

Ever since Tom Brady left, the Patriots, understandably, haven't been the same. In two of the last three seasons, New England under Belichick has had losing seasons. They didn't have any when Brady was the starter.

The other thing that needs to be sorted out is the future of quarterback Mac Jones. There are several reports floating around that New England is "out" on Jones as its starter.

While that might seem premature, Jones hasn't exactly set the world on fire. He had a 6-8 record last season, throwing 14 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

Many expect the Patriots to be propping up the AFC East this season as the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins all have Super Bowl ambitions.

If New England has another torrid season, would that be enough for Bill Belichick to call it quits? We are about to find out.

