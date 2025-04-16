Kay Adams slams fan outrage over Shedeur Sanders' outfit choice in quick interview amid Steelers visit

Shedeur Sanders' visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers seems to have gone well for all parties. With the franchise exploring all options for the quarterback position, the fall of the Colorado passer could help a gem land at the 21st pick.
After the visit, the quarterback appeared on Kay Adams' show, and the pair quickly discussed his time in Pittsburgh and his impressions. The interview was done with Shedeur wearing a hoodie at the airport.
Somehow, this turned into a discussion. Fans were seemingly calling Shedeur Sanders out for his casual attitude and attire during the interview. But on Tuesday's show, Kay Adams came to his defense, noting the quarterback's outfit and his wish to stay lowkey and not draw attention at Pittsburgh airport:
"The amount of crap, and just like people with their comments about his hood, and that is why I love him. There was no reason for him to get that, he was getting it."
"He took the time at an airport, 3 seconds out of his huge day with Tomlin and the Steelers, to talk about it in that moment. Everyone's so critical, and I hate everyone for that. So I champion him."
Shedeur Sanders approves visit with the Steelers, gives it a "10" grade
Shedeur Sanders made his way to Pittsburgh's facilities on Friday, and he was happy with how the meeting turned out. His conversation with Kay Adams also involved an analysis about the meeting, where he gave an extremely positive grade:
Kay: "What grade would you give that interview?"
Shedeur: "I would give it a 10... talking football is my favorite part. You just really get to know each other nicely."
A fall to the 21st pick looks unlikely to happen, but the latest mock drafts have Sanders going after the top 3, where there was once a discussion between him and Cam Ward as the top quarterback of the class.
The Steelers could also look for options such as Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe as developmental options.
The franchise is also looking for the signing of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who also made a visit but still has not signed a contract. Rodgers' signing could change the plans regarding the draft, especially as it relates to the 21st pick and who's available there.
