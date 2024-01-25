The NFL has strict rules on active players betting, but it appears that New England Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte isn't one to abide by them.

Per wafb.com, Boutte is being accused of creating a fake gambling account under a different name and being that he is under the age of 21, he is not legally allowed to bet.

Wafb.com added that the receiver won around $556,267.58 from his gambling. Boutte also allegedly placed bets on LSU games that he played in, which makes the situation even worse for the receiver.

In his rookie season this year, Boutee only played in five games and caught two passes for 19 yards.

Of course, once the news broke of the allegations, fans were quick to tear into Kayshon Boutte, with one fan posting on X (formerly Twitter) that his career is now over.

"His career...is over."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Boutte's betting allegations.

What happens now with Boutte's career is unknown, but it is hardly the ideal start to his NFL career after being on the outer side of the Patriots' offense this season.

What is next for Kayshon Boutte in the NFL?

We only have to look at current Jacksonville Jaguar Calvin Ridley for precedent when it comes to NFL players and betting.

While with the Falcons, Ridley was found to be betting on NFL games, which is against the rules, and was suspended for one season.

Boutte will likely face something similar as the league takes a dim and harsh view of players' betting.

After having a quiet rookie season, Kayshon Boutte could now find it hard to get back into the swing of things if he suffers a similar fate to Ridley.

It could push his career back if the league chooses to suspend him and perhaps the worse option is that it is over before it ever really began.