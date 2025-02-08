KC Mayor Quinton Lucas expresses interest in officiating Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will celebrate their second anniversary in just a few months. Since the two started dating in 2023, fans have expected major relationship moves from the couple. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas recently expressed interest in officiating the couple's wedding.

On Friday, Lucas sat in an interview with CNN News Central, during which he talked about wanting to "officiate the wedding" of Kelce and Swift. Talking about how it'll be the "biggest job" ever for him, Lucas said:

"I am excited to officiate the wedding. That would be the biggest job I could ever have," Lucas said. "Forget before the mayor. You’re the officiant for Travis and Taylor [Swift]. It would be a bigger wedding than Princess Diana and Prince Charles. It would be huge."

While it's not sure when the couple will get married, it is guaranteed that Taylor Swift will be expected to attend Super Bowl 59. Travis Kelce's brother Jason recently confirmed the same during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE earlier this week.

“I think everybody’s coming. I mean, I don’t want to speak for everybody, but I think, obviously, our whole family," Jason Kelce said. "I believe, obviously Trav and Taylor, and his family and his friends. I mean, Trav always travels, like, full," he added.

Bill Simmons speculated Travis Kelce's proposal to Taylor Swift following Super Bowl LIX

During the episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast" on Monday (Feb. 3), the NFL insider reflected on the possibility of Travis Kelce's proposal to Taylor Swift. Talking about how Kelce "would propose" to Swift following the Super Bowl, Simmons said:

"Can we talk about the proposal, 'cuz why is that still lingering in such a real way? [It] makes you almost think it's going to happen after the game," Simmons said. (43:15) "If the NFL was scripted, the Chiefs would win, and then he would propose. So 8-1 seems high."

Unlike Super Bowl 2024, Keleigh Sperry won't accompany Taylor Swift during Super Bowl 59. Sperry's husband, Miles Teller, recently revealed how the actresses will cheer for the Philadelphia Eagles instead of the Kansas City Chiefs.

