Keaton Mitchell injury update vs Jaguars: What happened to Ravens RB?

Running back Keaton Mitchell suffered an injury for the Baltimore Ravens against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football. The AFC's presumptive top seed were playing well and leading the the AFC South leaders 17-7 when Lamar Jackson handed the ball to the running back. He went out wide and picked up the first down but was tackled just as he was looking to escape upfield.

Not only did it stop Keaton Mitchell's momentum, it caused his left leg to buckle under him. He immediately fell down and clutched his knee and was in severe pain. He stayed on the field and was helped to his feet by the trainers. He walked a bit to the sidelines with their help but was then taken out on the cart. As he was wheeled away, he flashed a thumbs up sign to the spectators, which looks to be a good sign.

Keaton Mitchell ruled out of the game

The Baltimore Ravens did not wait too long to announce that Keaton Mitchell was out for the game.

It was not a surprise given how far his leg hyperextended on the play. We have provided a slow motion of the video below.

Note: Some viewers might find the below video distressing, discretion is advised

