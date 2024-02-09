Keegan-Michael Key takes playful digs at Bill Belichick, Panthers while talking about Taylor Swift during NFL Honors

Bill Belichick doesn’t play around, primarily when interacting with the media during press conferences. However, no one can question his rigid leadership style because it brought six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots.

While he does mean serious business, the long-time head coach was the subject of a joke by Keegan-Michael Key during the opening monologue of the 13th NFL Honors. Key’s roast of Belichick involved 13-time Grammy award winner Taylor Swift.

The renowned comedian said before the camera panned to Patriots owner Robert Kraft:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Who would have thought Taylor Swift would attend more playoff games than Bill Belichick this year?”

Expand Tweet

While it brought some laughs to those attending the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, the joke encapsulates the unfortunate end of Bill Belichick’s tenure in New England.

After dominating the league for nearly two decades, the Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since 2018. Worst yet, they’ve had three losing records in the last four seasons. In their only winning season during that stretch, they went 10-7 and were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round game.

Coincidentally, New England’s downfall occurred after Tom Brady left the franchise for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the down seasons might have affected Belichick’s job prospects after parting ways with the Patriots.

Meanwhile, Keegan-Michael Key delivered another punchline involving Swift, this time about the Carolina Panthers. He said:

“Taylor Swift is in Tokyo right now. The only thing farther from the Super Bowl is the Carolina Panthers.”

Expand Tweet

Will Bill Belichick ever coach in the NFL again?

While several teams were looking to hire a head coach for the 2024 NFL season, the three-time NFL Coach of the Year awardee did not get any of them. The Atlanta Falcons brought him in for an interview but ultimately went with Raheem Morris.

With no team hiring him, it will be the first time in five decades that Bill Belichick won’t work on an NFL sideline. His pro football journey took him from the Baltimore Colts to the Detroit Lions and the Denver Broncos.

As Bill Parcells’ defensive coordinator with the New York Giants, he started making a name in coaching circles. His ingenious plans helped New York’s NFC team win two Super Bowls.

Parcells brought Belichick to the New York Jets, helping the other New York team become a playoff contender.

Belichick has signified his intention to continue coaching after 24 seasons with the Patriots. Aside from possibly leading another team to glory, another coaching gig will allow him to break Don Shula’s record for victories by a head coach.