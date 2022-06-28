"Big bro got em salty with this one" - Keenan Allen claps back at critics in response to Julian Edelman's top 3 WR in 2022 post

Keenan Allen, star receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers, has carved out quite a career for himself as one of the premier players in his position in the NFL. He is also known as someone who does not hold his tongue on how he feels about anything.

Keenan Allen @Keenan13Allen These sports analysts starting to get real disrespectful on tv. It’s one thing to have an opinion. But to say what another person can and cannot do🤨 tarnishing peoples name because of a bad season or bad game. As if they know it all. See us in person and act all cool! 🤦🏽‍♂️ #Puppets These sports analysts starting to get real disrespectful on tv. It’s one thing to have an opinion. But to say what another person can and cannot do🤨 tarnishing peoples name because of a bad season or bad game. As if they know it all. See us in person and act all cool! 🤦🏽‍♂️#Puppets

Allen held true to form with his most recent post on Twitter, regarding comments from former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman.

The Super Bowl LIII MVP was a recent guest on the I AM ATHLETE podcast and was asked to give his top three receivers in the game today. Edelman responded with Davante Adams, Keenan Allen and Cooper Kupp.

Edelman's list apparently drew the ire of many fans, to which the Chargers' receiver took umbrage by tweeting, 'Big bro got em salty with this one.'

The list is strictly Edelman's opinion. Despite that fact, fans and some pundits were still in disbelief over his top three rankings.

Thankfully, for the former Patriots receiver, the Chargers' star player has his own obvious bias and reasoning for defending the Kent State University standout.

Has Keenan Allen already become a lock for the NFL Hall of Fame?

At the start of the 2022 NFL year, Keenan Allen will be entering his 10th season in the league.

The 2017 NFL Comeback Player of the Year has had to prove doubters wrong ever since being drafted by the franchise in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

It seems as if that was another world ago. When he was drafted, the team was located in San Diego, and he was thrown passes by future Hall of Fame quarterback Philip Rivers.

He was also flanked on the field alongside future Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates.

So much has changed since then, including the fact that number 13 has turned himself into one of the best receivers in the game today.

But would he make it into the NFL Hall of Fame if he were to retire today? The easiest way to answer that question is to take a look at his numbers and any league-leading statistics.

Keenan Allen has been a five-time Pro Bowler (2017-2021) and has been the number one option for the Chargers for most of his nine-year career.

In five of those years, he posted receiving yards above 1,000 (he missed most of the 2016 season due to injury). His most receiving yards in a season came in 2017, when he hauled in 102 receptions for 1,393 yards.

However, the star receiver has never caught more than eight touchdowns in a season. When speaking of the NFL Hall of Fame, there is good, and then there is great.

Allen's career is not over. He has plenty of time to add more accomplishments to his resume. For the time being, his numbers are, perhaps, just out of reach for the hall.

