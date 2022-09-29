Keenan Allen Fantasy outlook: Should you trade him?

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert was left without his favorite WR Keenan Allen as he missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury. The Chargers are struggling as they have lost their last two games - against the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chargers defeated the Raiders in their first week game, but their star WR left the ground with an injury, which is a setback for their offensive side. As of now, Allen has proven to be costly for the fantasy football managers who drafted him as their WR1.

He has already missed two games this season and there is no certainty that he will play in the upcoming weekend game against the Houston Texans. In the one game he he did play, against the Raiders, he caught all four targets for 66 yards with no touchdowns.

Is Keenan Allen the right choice for the upcoming games, or is it time to trade him?

Should you trade Keenan Allen?

Keenan Allen is a strong competitor for the WR1 position in the 2022 NFL season. However, his hamstring injury could create some problems for himself, his team, and the fantasy players who trusted him this season.

As of now, he is marked limited in Wednesday's practice sessions, so there might be a possibility that he returns this Sunday.

Then again, the same thing happened last weekend when he was limited in practice but did not play the game against the Jaguars. Apart from his injury, he is the best option in the fantasy league. He has been consistent for the last five years and contributes greatly to the team.

Overall, there is a high chance that Allen will return to the field this weekend. We would suggest sticking with Allen this week as with his return, the Chargers will look to secure a win against the Texans. Herbert will depend a lot on Allen, which makes him a crucial fantasy choice.

Keenan Allen timeline

Keenan Allen is playing his 10th season in the NFL with the Chargers. San Diego drafted Allen in the third round as the 76th overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft.

He made it to the Pro Bowl five times consecutively (2017-2021) and was named the Comeback Player of the Year in 2017. He has been consistent since 2017 and has scored six or more touchdowns every season. In the last five seasons, he has recorded 1000+ receiving yards four times.

His best season came in 2017 when he caught 102 catches out of 159 pass targets for 1,393 yards and six touchdowns. Last season, he started in all 16 games and had 106 receptions for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns.

