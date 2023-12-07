Keenan Allen injury update: Latest on Chargers WR for Week 14 Fantasy Football

Keenan Allen has had a history of injury issues, so any appearance on the Chargers injury report is an instant red flag for fantasy owners. The top Chargers wide receiver is on the injury report this week, so red flags are flying. Will the WR miss the game? If he does play, will he be 100% healthy? Here's a look at what's going on in Los Angeles.

Keenan Allen at Los Angeles Chargers vs. Green Bay Packers

Keenan Allen's injury update

The bad news is that Allen didn't practice on Wednesday. However, the good news is that he doesn't appear injured. On the Chargers injury report, the WR is marked "NIR - rest." The "NIR" stands for "not injury-related." In other words, Wednesday was a rest day for the veteran.

One hears of veteran rest days in the preseason. But, it is somewhat of an eyebrow-raiser to have one for a veteran as the team preps for their do-or-die push at 5-7. However, Brandon Staley has been cautious with WRs earlier this year. This was evidenced by his unwillingness to throw Quentin Johnston back into the game despite being medically cleared to re-enter the fray.

What happened to Keenan Allen?

Fatherhood comes for everyone, and while Keenan Allen is in peak form, it takes a bit more gas to get to the same production level. One way to mitigate that is to add rest when possible for older players. That appears to be the case with Allen.

It is a fascinating timing choice for Brandon Staley. But, at some point, the 31.75-year-old WR would need a break from the rigors of the NFL. However, considering what happened in Week 13, at least one big question lingers for Allen.

Last week, he was on the report with a quadricep injury that ravaged his practice availability. Allen didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday and had limited practice on Friday. He had a sub-par performance in the following game against the New England Patriots. Allen caught five passes for 58 yards and no touchdowns.

The fact that he's kicking off another week without practicing makes one wonder if the previous injury is related. If taken at face value, there is nothing to worry about.

When will Keenan Allen return?

According to the injury report, the top WR of the Los Angeles Chargers could appear against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. However, his health should be monitored till the week leading up to the game.

If Keenan Allen practices at a full clip on Thursday and Friday, there should be nothing to worry about. However, if he is limited in any fashion, he could be in danger of being less than 100% for the game. All that said, Allen is expected to be on the field.