Keenan Allen injury update: Latest on Chargers WR for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Keenan Allen is having yet another fabulous season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. The wideout has racked up 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns on 108 receptions.

Allen is a five-time Pro Bowler, and it's safe to say that he has established himself as a popular fantasy pick. However, the receiver has been dealing with a heel injury, which has given fantasy managers a lot to think about.

The Chargers lock horns with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 of the season. However, there's concern over whether Allen will feature in the game on Thursday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Keenan Allen injury update

Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen

As per reports, Allen has been dealing with a heel injury this week. The wideout did not participate in the Los Angeles Chargers' practice sessions on Monday and Tuesday.

The Chargers have one more session to go before they face off against the Las Vegas Raiders. It remains to be seen whether Allen takes part in practice on Wednesday.

As things stand, Allen is listed as questionable on the Los Angeles injury report. It's still unclear if he will be able to suit up for the Week 15 matchup.

Hence, fantasy managers should wait for Allen to return to training and be available before thinking of fielding him for Week 15. Needless to say, it makes no sense to draft a player who's ineligible to play.

Nonetheless, Allen has been one of the best fantasy picks this season, and his status could still change on gameday. He has racked up 170.86 fantasy points in 13 games, averaging 13.1 FPPG.

What happened to Keenan Allen?

Allen seemed to have picked up a heel injury in the Week 14 game against the Denver Broncos. He played almost all of the offensive snaps, but Los Angeles suffered a 24-7 loss.

Although Allen appeared to move swiftly during the game, he popped up on the Chargers' injury report this week. The wideout did not take part in practice on Monday and Tuesday.

It remains to be seen whether Allen takes part in practice on Wednesday, a day before the Chargers travel to face the Raiders.

When will Keenan Allen return?

At the moment, there's no update on when Allen will return to action. The Los Angeles Chargers need to monitor his heel injury before deciding his status for Week 15 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Allen can take part in Wednesday's practice session, there's a chance that he could feature in the Thursday Night Football game. It depends on the seriousness of his injury.

However, if Allen is unable to play in Week 15, he should be able to return for the Chargers' Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills.