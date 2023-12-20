Keenan Allen injury update: Latest on Chargers WR for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Keenan Allen missed the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders due to an injury, and his status for Week 16 is up in the air.

Allen was inactive in Week 15 and didn't practice Tuesday. With Allen already not practicing, what is his status for Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills?

Keenan Allen's injury update

Keenan Allen is dealing with a heel issue

Keenan Allen is the starting wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers and missed his first game of the season last week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Allen missed practice last week due to a heel issue, which led to him being inactive for the Chargers' blowout 63-21 loss to the Raiders.

On Tuesday, in the first practice of the week, Allen didn't participate but was seen on the sidelines working with trainers. However, with Los Angeles set to play on Saturday, his status is still questionable.

With that, fantasy owners should pay close attention to the injury report on Wednesday and Thursday. If Allen can't get into practice on either of those days, it's likely the wide receiver will miss his second straight game.

What happened to Keenan Allen?

Keenan Allen suffered his heel injury during the Los Angeles Chargers' 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Allen got looked at on the sidelines before being sent into the blue medical tent, according to The Athletic's Daniel Popper.

Despite going into the blue medical tent, Allen still was able to play 65-of-68 snaps and caught six passes for 68 yards.

Allen then didn't practice at all ahead of Los Angeles' Week 15 game against the Raiders and missed the first practice of the week ahead of Week 16.

When will Keenan Allen return?

If Keenan Allen can't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, it's unlikely he will play in the Los Angeles Chargers' Saturday Night game against the Buffalo Bills.

However, with the Chargers being 5-9 and out of the playoffs, Los Angeles could decide to sit Allen for the rest of the season as it has nothing to play for.

If Allen does not play on Saturday against the Bills, Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston will be the starting wide receivers for the Chargers.

This season, Allen has caught 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.