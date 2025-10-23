Keenan Allen's wife Ciandra reveals pre-game promise that WR 'delivered' during Chargers' Week 7 game vs Colts

Keenan Allen's wife, Ciandra, opened up about the promise the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver made to her before the Week 7 game. In Week 7 of the season, the Chargers played against the Indianapolis Colts and Allen made his fourth touchdown of the season.On Monday, Ciandra shared a post on her Instagram account. She attended the game to cheer for her husband and offered glimpses of the outing. Allen also opened up about the NFL star’s promise to make a touchdown.&quot;Babe delivered on that halftime message,&quot; Ciandra wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared a screenshot of her text to her husband on Instagram, in which she said she “needed a TD.”“Bet,” Allen replied.Keenan Allen fulfilled his promise and recorded a touchdown. However, the Chargers had a tough time against the Colts and lost 38–24.Ciandra also grabbed attention during her outing for her stylish outfit. She wore military print capri pants styled with chain belts. She paired it with a white tube top and an oversized yellow jacket and opted to wear white and black sneakers.She also shared a video of her husband throwing a football to her after the touchdown and an adorable snap with the NFL star after the game.Keenan Allen's wife, Ciandra, stuns in a custom-made blue outfit, cheering for Chargers WRKeenan Allen's wife, Ciandra, has been his biggest supporter and often attends the games to cheer for him. She styled a custom-made blue outfit for the Chargers game against the Washington Commanders in week 5. She shared several pictures on her Instagram account with a caption:&quot;Always keeping it 1- THOU’ WOW&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAllen's wife wore a blue top with her husband’s last name printed on its back, along with his jersey number “13.” She styled the outfit with a light blue mini skirt and white and black sneakers.However, the Chargers struggled in their Week 5 game as well and lost 27–10. They had a good start to the season and won their first three matchups, but then lost two back-to-back games before winning against the Miami Dolphins in Week 6. They will next play against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 24.