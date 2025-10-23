  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Keenan Allen's wife Ciandra reveals pre-game promise that WR 'delivered' during Chargers' Week 7 game vs Colts

Keenan Allen's wife Ciandra reveals pre-game promise that WR 'delivered' during Chargers' Week 7 game vs Colts

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 23, 2025 04:46 GMT
Keenan Allen
Keenan Allen's wife Ciandra (Image Source: Instagram/@ciandramonique)

Keenan Allen's wife, Ciandra, opened up about the promise the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver made to her before the Week 7 game. In Week 7 of the season, the Chargers played against the Indianapolis Colts and Allen made his fourth touchdown of the season.

Ad

On Monday, Ciandra shared a post on her Instagram account. She attended the game to cheer for her husband and offered glimpses of the outing. Allen also opened up about the NFL star’s promise to make a touchdown.

"Babe delivered on that halftime message," Ciandra wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

She shared a screenshot of her text to her husband on Instagram, in which she said she “needed a TD.”

“Bet,” Allen replied.

Keenan Allen fulfilled his promise and recorded a touchdown. However, the Chargers had a tough time against the Colts and lost 38–24.

Ciandra also grabbed attention during her outing for her stylish outfit. She wore military print capri pants styled with chain belts. She paired it with a white tube top and an oversized yellow jacket and opted to wear white and black sneakers.

Ad

She also shared a video of her husband throwing a football to her after the touchdown and an adorable snap with the NFL star after the game.

Keenan Allen's wife, Ciandra, stuns in a custom-made blue outfit, cheering for Chargers WR

Keenan Allen's wife, Ciandra, has been his biggest supporter and often attends the games to cheer for him. She styled a custom-made blue outfit for the Chargers game against the Washington Commanders in week 5. She shared several pictures on her Instagram account with a caption:

Ad
"Always keeping it 1- THOU’ WOW"
Ad

Allen's wife wore a blue top with her husband’s last name printed on its back, along with his jersey number “13.” She styled the outfit with a light blue mini skirt and white and black sneakers.

However, the Chargers struggled in their Week 5 game as well and lost 27–10. They had a good start to the season and won their first three matchups, but then lost two back-to-back games before winning against the Miami Dolphins in Week 6. They will next play against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 24.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications