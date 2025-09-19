Keenan Allen or Tee Higgins or Michael Pittman Jr.: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 3?

As Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season kicked off last night, wide receivers Keenan Allen, Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman Jr. offer interesting fantasy matchups this weekend.

Allen seems to have returned to his regular for back with the Los Angeles Chargers, Higgins will have backup quarterback Jake Browning throwing him the ball, and Michael Pittman Jr., like Allen, faces a division foe this weekend.

Let's take a look at how the three are projected to do in Fantasy Football this weekend:

Is Keenan Allen a good fantasy pick in Week 3?

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty

It's been a good homecoming for Keenan Allen back in LA, as he's become one of Justin Herbert's top wideouts in his second stint with the team. In two games, Allen leads the team in receptions (12) and targets (19), while ranking second in receiving yards (129) and receiving touchdowns (2).

Facing the Denver Broncos this weekend, Allen will face a tough test, as they've allowed just 368 passing yards and one touchdown through the air in their two games.

Is Tee Higgins a good fantasy pick in Week 3?

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty

Tee Higgins and Ja'Mar Chase may be the best WR duo in the NFL. Because of that, it's always a risk to start Higgins based on whether or not he or Chase will have the big game.

Through two games, Higgins has the second-most receiving yards (89) on the team while ranking third in targets (6) and has a touchdown reception.

Higgins faces a tough Minnesota Vikings pass defense that has allowed just one passing touchdown and 306 passing yards through two games.

Is Michael Pittman Jr. a good fantasy pick in Week 3?

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Michael Pittman Jr. has been one of, if not the best, wideouts in Indianapolis since entering the league in 2020. He is currently second on the team in receptions (10), targets (13) and yards (120), all second to tight end Tyler Warren.

This weekend, he faces a division rival in the Tennessee Titans, whose defense has given up 456 passing yards and three touchdowns. Averaging five catches and 60 yards a came through the first wo, Pittman Jr. would be a solid option in fantasy this weekend.

Should I start Keenan Allen, Tee Higgins, or Michael Pittman Jr. in Week 3 Fantasy Football?

Tee Higgins vs Keenan Allen vs Michael Pitman Jr. - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Tee Higgins, Keenan Allen, and Michael Pittman are each projected to put up solid numbers, with all three predicted to go over 10 fantasy points.

However, the projector thinks Higgins will outperform both by at least 1.3 points more.

It's tough to feel confident about any one of these three outperforming the other by a big margin. Higgins has the least production of the three and faces a tough Minnesota defense. Allen also plays a tough defense against the division rivals Tennessee Titans. Pittman Jr. could be the best option as the high-powered Colts face a struggling Titans defense.

