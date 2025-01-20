"Keep him away from the team": Jets fans voice frustration as Woody Johnson spotted at Donald Trump's inauguration

New York Jets fans are upset after team owner Woody Johnson was seen at Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.

After Harrison Glaser, founder of Take Flight Media, shared the news on X, the post went viral.

“Hope Trump offers Woody a job to keep him away from the Jets,” one fan joked.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Let’s hope Donald Trump signs an executive order for Woody Johnson to sell the New York Jets," wrote another.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Meanwhile, a third fan commented, "Worst owner in sports by 10 miles."

Trending

More NFL fans joined in to give their opinions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Jets were eliminated in Week 14 and failed to make it to the playoffs. The last time the team made it to the postseason was back in 2010.

Woody Johnson was appointed by Donald Trump as the United States Ambassador to the UK

In 2017, New York Jets owner and and heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune, Woody Johnson took on the important role of U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Johnson, who is known for contributing funds to the Republican Party, was chosen by President Trump. As ambassador, he was a key part of top events like Britain leaving the European Union and the move of the U.S. Embassy in London.

What worked for the Jets owner is that he used his business acumen along with his NFL experience to handle these challenges.

While Johnson worked in London, his brother Christopher was running the New York Jets. After returning in 2021, Johnson took charge again and went on to bring in star QB Aaron Rodgers to the team in 2023, a decision which did not materialize as it was expected to be.

Now, with Trump’s second term as President, there is speculation about whether Woody Johnson could once again serve in a key position. Johnson may want to stay away from the political world and focus on the Jets. Or, he may wish to dip his toes into the world of governance and play an important role in policymaking.

One thing is clear from his presence at the inauguration of the 47th US President. He remains a trusted friend of the new POTUS. What this entails for the future remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.