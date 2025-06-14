“Keep your mouth closed”: Shedeur Sanders gets blunt advice from Browns legend Joe Thomas amidst intense QB battle in Cleveland

Shedeur Sanders has made a strong impression on the Cleveland Browns heading into the summer break. While the rookie has made a strong case to get the QB1 role in the 2025 season, Sanders has been offered some blunt advice from Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas.

Ad

On Thursday, Thomas urged Sanders to focus on his performance on the field while continuing to work on areas for improvement.

"I think that the best advice that still holds true, especially for a guy like Shedeur, is keep your mouth closed and your eyes and ears open," Thomas said on Sports4CLE (0:07).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Be humble. Always diffuse praise and always assume any criticism and accept it. Because the best thing you can do is just go to work every single day, get a little bit better."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Thomas played his entire 11-year NFL career with the Browns before retiring in March 2018. He earned 10 Pro Bowl honors and six first-team All-Pro selections. Thomas holds the NFL record for playing 10,363 snaps, the most in league history. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023, in his first year of eligibility.

Since retiring from football, Thomas has been working as an analyst for NFL Network.

Shedeur Sanders will face tough competition for Browns' QB1 role heading into 2025 NFL season

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

The Browns took Shedeur Sanders with the No. 144 pick in this year's NFL draft. Not many predicted the QB's draft slide, since many projected Sanders to be taken early in the first round.

Ad

Nonetheless, Sanders looked sharp throughout the Browns' offseason program. However, he still needs to do more before the regular season to earn the QB1 spot.

The Browns have a crowded quarterback room, with many competing for the starting role. Sanders will have to pip veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, as well as fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, to get the QB1 role for the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.